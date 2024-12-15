From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Caroling for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
bayarea4palestine
Location Details:
Lincoln Park (corner of Santa Clara & High), Alameda
Join us for a night of singing and liberation at Christmas Tree Lane in Alameda! We’ll meet at Lincoln Park @ 5:30 (High & Santa Clara), practice a little, and then we’ll walk over together.
If you have musical instruments bring them! Also we encourage wearing keffiyehs and bringing posters or other symbols of solidarity with Palestine.
Please wear N95 or better masks. We will also have some masks to distribute. We will have lyrics to handout at the event.
Access info: This is a residential street with people strolling on foot or driving slowly by. One-way route is 0.4 miles, with an elevation shift of 7ft. The route crosses the 2-lane High St with ample curb cuts and well-lit vendors in each corner.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DDixrRWRL_C/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 13, 2024 7:27PM
