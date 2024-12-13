Press conf: Uhuru 3 sentencing draws high profile free speech supporters by Becky Comeau

Free speech defenders, journalists, professors, authors, former elected officials, Black community leaders, anti-war whistle-blowers, social justice advocates and proponents of international solidarity will talk to the press on December 16 at 8am in front of the Tampa Federal Courthouse about why they have come to Tampa to show support for the Uhuru 3.

