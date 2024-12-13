From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Press conf: Uhuru 3 sentencing draws high profile free speech supporters
Free speech defenders, journalists, professors, authors, former elected officials, Black community leaders, anti-war whistle-blowers, social justice advocates and proponents of international solidarity will talk to the press on December 16 at 8am in front of the Tampa Federal Courthouse about why they have come to Tampa to show support for the Uhuru 3.
The “Uhuru 3” are Omali Yeshitela, Chairman of the African People’s Socialist Party (APSP); and two organizers with the Uhuru Movement’s white reparations component: Penny Hess, Chair of the African People’s Solidarity Committee (APSC); and Jesse Nevel, Chair of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement (USM).
On September 12, 2024 they were found not guilty on baseless federal charges of acting as unregistered agents of Russia but were convicted on a contradictory charge of conspiracy to act as unregistered agents of Russia. They are appealing the conspiracy conviction.
While the Uhuru 3 were found not guilty of the most serious charge - acting as agents of Russia - the government still seeks a sentence of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine each on the conspiracy conviction.
High profile supporters from across the political spectrum are traveling to the Tampa Bay Area to stand with them as they face sentencing, including:
Charles Barron, former New York State Assemblyman and New York City Councilman
Scott Ritter, former U.N. weapons inspector, whistle-blower
Frank Lawrence, Julian Assange Defense Committee
Efia Nwangaza, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee veteran
Paulette Dauteuil, Free Leonard Peltier committee
Ward Churchill, Indigenous rights activist and author
Natsu Taylor Saito, Law professor and author
Pam Africa of the Free Mumia campaign
Caleb Maupin, Center for Political Innovation
Willie Mukassa Ricks, who popularized the 1960s Black Power demand
Betty Davis, NYC radio host, New Abolitionists
Belinda Parker Brown, Louisiana International
Mark Friedman, Hands Off Cuba
Jennifer Sullivan, Florida Green Party
Ramsi Gharbi, Palestine Youth Movement
Aedan Bennett, Tallahassee Community Action
Ruth Beltran, Party for Socialism and Liberation
Kacee Mill, National Alliance against Racism and Political Oppression
Supporters will gather for a pre-sentencing rally on Sunday, December 15, at 4pm at the Uhuru House, 1245 18th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.
More information at http://www.handsoffuhuru.org or by calling (727) 914-3617.
For more information: Https://HandsOffUhuru.org
