Free speech defenders, journalists, professors, authors, former elected officials, Black community leaders, anti-war whistle-blowers, social justice advocates and proponents of international solidarity will talk to the press on December 16 at 8am in front of the Tampa Federal Courthouse about why they have come to Tampa to show support for the Uhuru 3.The “Uhuru 3” are Omali Yeshitela, Chairman of the African People’s Socialist Party (APSP); and two organizers with the Uhuru Movement’s white reparations component: Penny Hess, Chair of the African People’s Solidarity Committee (APSC); and Jesse Nevel, Chair of the Uhuru Solidarity Movement (USM).On September 12, 2024 they were found not guilty on baseless federal charges of acting as unregistered agents of Russia but were convicted on a contradictory charge of conspiracy to act as unregistered agents of Russia. They are appealing the conspiracy conviction.While the Uhuru 3 were found not guilty of the most serious charge - acting as agents of Russia - the government still seeks a sentence of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine each on the conspiracy conviction.High profile supporters from across the political spectrum are traveling to the Tampa Bay Area to stand with them as they face sentencing, including:Charles Barron, former New York State Assemblyman and New York City CouncilmanScott Ritter, former U.N. weapons inspector, whistle-blowerFrank Lawrence, Julian Assange Defense CommitteeEfia Nwangaza, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee veteranPaulette Dauteuil, Free Leonard Peltier committeeWard Churchill, Indigenous rights activist and authorNatsu Taylor Saito, Law professor and authorPam Africa of the Free Mumia campaignCaleb Maupin, Center for Political InnovationWillie Mukassa Ricks, who popularized the 1960s Black Power demandBetty Davis, NYC radio host, New AbolitionistsBelinda Parker Brown, Louisiana InternationalMark Friedman, Hands Off CubaJennifer Sullivan, Florida Green PartyRamsi Gharbi, Palestine Youth MovementAedan Bennett, Tallahassee Community ActionRuth Beltran, Party for Socialism and LiberationKacee Mill, National Alliance against Racism and Political OppressionSupporters will gather for a pre-sentencing rally on Sunday, December 15, at 4pm at the Uhuru House, 1245 18th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.More information at http://www.handsoffuhuru.org or by calling (727) 914-3617.