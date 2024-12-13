From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally for Class Action Lawsuit Against Congressmembers for Funding Genocide
Date:
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
U.S. District Court, 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco
Human rights activists from 6 counties in Northern California will file a class action lawsuit against Rep. Mike Thompson and Rep. Jared Huffman for funding the genocide in Gaza on Dec. 19 at noon before the U.S. District Court of Northern California in San Francisco. Everyone is invited to come out and join the rally for this historic event. For more information contact classactionagainstenocide [at] proton.me.
Endorsers include Taxpayers Against Genocide, Roots Action, Party for Socialism and Liberation, CODEPINK Bay Area, Sonoma Valley Solidarity With Palestine, Marin DSA, SURJ Marin, Centro Del Poder Popular, Raizes Collective, Humboldt for Palestine, Mendo for Palestine, more.
