Palestine
Palestine
Palestine California San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

Rally for Class Action Lawsuit Against Congressmembers for Funding Genocide

No Tax for Genocide: Press Conference and Rally!
Date:
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
U.S. District Court, 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco
Human rights activists from 6 counties in Northern California will file a class action lawsuit against Rep. Mike Thompson and Rep. Jared Huffman for funding the genocide in Gaza on Dec. 19 at noon before the U.S. District Court of Northern California in San Francisco. Everyone is invited to come out and join the rally for this historic event. For more information contact classactionagainstenocide [at] proton.me.

Endorsers include Taxpayers Against Genocide, Roots Action, Party for Socialism and Liberation, CODEPINK Bay Area, Sonoma Valley Solidarity With Palestine, Marin DSA, SURJ Marin, Centro Del Poder Popular, Raizes Collective, Humboldt for Palestine, Mendo for Palestine, more.
Sign Up to be a Member of the Class Action Lawsuit:
https://tinyurl.com/NBclass-action

Class Action against Reps. Thompson and Huffman

A Call to All Taxpayers in Marin, Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Lake, Yolo, Mendocino, Trinity, Humboldt, and Del Norte Counties

Join a Class Action Lawsuit against Rep. Mike Thompson and Rep. Jared Huffman
Hold Them Legally Accountable for Illegally Using Our Tax $ to Fund Genocide!

Congress has “power of the purse”, i.e. the power to appropriate and allocate our federal tax dollars. Serving in the House of Representatives, Congressperson Mike Thompson represents the people of Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Lake, and Yolo counties. Congressperson Jared Huffman represents the people of Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino, Trinity, Humboldt, and Del Norte counties (look up your rep). Both have voted to allocate our federal tax dollars in ways that violate the US Constitution and the United Nations’ Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Over the past year, Reps. Thompson and Huffman have stood by the Biden Administration to fast track more bombs, ammunition, and other lethal weapons to the Israeli military. On April 20th, 2024, Reps. Thompson and Huffman voted for the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act that allocated an additional $26.38 billion of our tax dollars as military aid to Israel, facilitating the replenishment and procurement of advanced weapon systems and munitions.

They made this vote over and against massive opposition by their own constituents and in the face of overwhelming evidence that the Israeli military was carrying out genocide in Gaza with US-provided weapons and munitions. On January 26th, 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the charge of genocide against the Israeli government should not be dismissed and that the case should proceed for ongoing litigation. On February 26th, 2024, Amnesty International, the largest human rights organization in the world, issued a finding that the Israeli government was defying provisions in this ICJ ruling. Human Rights Watch, the second largest human rights organization, made the same finding on the same day. Both organizations found that the Israeli government was systematically starving the people of Gaza through cutting off aid, water, and electricity, by bombing and military occupation, underwritten by the provision of US military aid and weapons. On March 24th, 2024, Francesca Albanese– the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories– issued a comprehensive report that found the Israeli government had unequivocally crossed the “threshold” and was actively committing genocide in Gaza.

The votes by Thompson and Huffman on April 20th to keep funding the genocide, along with those of other members of Congress who made the same decision, were not only unethical, but illegal under both US and International Law. As such, they should be held legally accountable. By doing so, we can establish a precedent across the US.

Complete the Form to Sign-Up to Become a Member of the Class for the Lawsuit
https://actionnetwork.org/forms/d01dc2d485...
