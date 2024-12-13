§ Healthcare For Profit Is Killing Us by LaborFest

The strike of 2500 Unite Here Local 2 healthcare workers in San Francisco is critically about their fight to protect their healthcare benefits under the union plan. Hilton, Hayatt and Marriott want to put the workers under their privately run healthcare plans which are run by insurance companies like United Healthcare which are denying and delaying claims in order to increase their profits. This is destroying and killing workers. This is a life and death struggle.