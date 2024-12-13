top
View events for the week of 12/28/2024
San Francisco Arts + Action Labor & Workers

LaborFest Fan the Flames Concert: Getting Ready for 2025 to Defend Our Lives & Rights!

518 Valencia St. San Francisco
Date:
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
518 Valencia St.
San Francisco
LaborFest: Getting Ready For 2025
STOP The Destruction of Our Lives and Our Rights!
For The Coming Battles & Struggles In 2025

Join Labor Musicians Matt Seidel, Jimmy Kelly & Poets

Working people and the oppressed face an onslaught of attacks as the billionaires and their shills implement privatization, union busting and slave labor here and around the world.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza and attacks globally are escalating and we are in a fight for our lives.

Join labor musicians and poets getting ready for 2025 with music and art.

Bring your voices and music.

Support the action on Jan 13 at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference at the St. Francis Hotel and support & join the picket lines of striking San Francisco Hotel Workers.

Endorsed by Revolutionary Poets Brigade
For more information: laborfest [at] laborfest.net
For more information: http://www.labornet.net
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 13, 2024 4:24PM
The strike of 2500 Unite Here Local 2 healthcare workers in San Francisco is critically about their fight to protect their healthcare benefits under the union plan. Hilton, Hayatt and Marriott want to put the workers under their privately run healthcare plans which are run by insurance companies like United Healthcare which are denying and delaying claims in order to increase their profits. This is destroying and killing workers. This is a life and death struggle.
http://www.labornet.net
Fan The Flames LaborFest Concert will have musicians and poets to get ready for 2025.
http://www.labornet.net
