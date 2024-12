Fan The Flames ConcertOn December 28, 2024 7:00 PMLaborFest: Getting Ready For 2025STOP The Destruction of Our Lives and Our Rights!For The Coming Battles & Struggles In 2025Join Labor Musicians Matt Seidel, Jimmy Kelly & PoetsWorking people and the oppressed face an onslaught of attacks as the billionaires and their shills implement privatization, union busting and slave labor here and around the world.The ongoing genocide in Gaza and attacks globally are escalating and we are in a fight for our lives.Join labor musicians and poets getting ready for 2025 with music and art.Bring your voices and music.Support the action on Jan 13 at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference at the St. Francis Hotel and support & join the picket lines of striking San Francisco Hotel Workers.Initiated by LaborFestlaborfest.netEndorsed by Revolutionary Poets BrigadeFor more information: laborfest [at] laborfest.net