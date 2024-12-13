From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
LaborFest Fan the Flames Concert: Getting Ready for 2025 to Defend Our Lives & Rights!
Date:
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
518 Valencia St.
San Francisco
San Francisco
Fan The Flames Concert
On December 28, 2024 7:00 PM
LaborFest: Getting Ready For 2025
STOP The Destruction of Our Lives and Our Rights!
For The Coming Battles & Struggles In 2025
Join Labor Musicians Matt Seidel, Jimmy Kelly & Poets
Working people and the oppressed face an onslaught of attacks as the billionaires and their shills implement privatization, union busting and slave labor here and around the world.
The ongoing genocide in Gaza and attacks globally are escalating and we are in a fight for our lives.
Join labor musicians and poets getting ready for 2025 with music and art.
Bring your voices and music.
Support the action on Jan 13 at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference at the St. Francis Hotel and support & join the picket lines of striking San Francisco Hotel Workers.
Initiated by LaborFest
laborfest.net
Endorsed by Revolutionary Poets Brigade
For more information: laborfest [at] laborfest.net
On December 28, 2024 7:00 PM
LaborFest: Getting Ready For 2025
STOP The Destruction of Our Lives and Our Rights!
For The Coming Battles & Struggles In 2025
Join Labor Musicians Matt Seidel, Jimmy Kelly & Poets
Working people and the oppressed face an onslaught of attacks as the billionaires and their shills implement privatization, union busting and slave labor here and around the world.
The ongoing genocide in Gaza and attacks globally are escalating and we are in a fight for our lives.
Join labor musicians and poets getting ready for 2025 with music and art.
Bring your voices and music.
Support the action on Jan 13 at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investors Conference at the St. Francis Hotel and support & join the picket lines of striking San Francisco Hotel Workers.
Initiated by LaborFest
laborfest.net
Endorsed by Revolutionary Poets Brigade
For more information: laborfest [at] laborfest.net
For more information: http://www.labornet.net
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 13, 2024 4:24PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network