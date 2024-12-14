From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Virtual screening of films made by Gaza children in tents
Date:
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Please join us for screenings of 20 animated films produced by Gaza children in displacement camps under instruction and supervision of animator Haneen Koraz. Screenings will be followed by discussion with animator Haneen Koraz.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
1) Enact a total arms embargo on Israel to stop US weapons & funding to Israel immediately
2) Urge your Representative to support H.R.9649 - The UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2024
- See if your Representative already supports this bill at: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/9649/cosponsors
3) Urge your Senator to support S.5388 - The UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2024
- See if your Senator already supports this bill at: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/5388/cosponsors
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: schiff.senate.gov
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT for CALL scripts and EMAIL scripts: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
========================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- https://palestineremembered.com/
- https://gazaunlocked.org/
- https://wearenotnumbers.org/
- https://teachpalestine.org/
- https://decolonizepalestine.com/
- https://www.dci-palestine.org/
- https://visualizingpalestine.org/?blm_aid=247605126#visuals
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
https://www.ebooks.com/en-us/book/210337663/palestine/nur-masalha/
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
5) The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 by Rashid Khalidi
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Intel, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Marvel, Disney, Netflix
No Thanks App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/no-thanks-app/id6476206516
Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
https://www.thereisalist.org/boycotts
https://disoccupied.com/
================================================================
DIVEST:
ARE THERE HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS HIDDEN IN YOUR INVESTMENTS?: https://investigate.info/
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
1) Enact a total arms embargo on Israel to stop US weapons & funding to Israel immediately
2) Urge your Representative to support H.R.9649 - The UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2024
- See if your Representative already supports this bill at: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/9649/cosponsors
3) Urge your Senator to support S.5388 - The UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2024
- See if your Senator already supports this bill at: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/5388/cosponsors
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Adam Schiff
(202) 224-3841 DC office
Email: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.gov
Website: schiff.senate.gov
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT for CALL scripts and EMAIL scripts: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
========================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- https://palestineremembered.com/
- https://gazaunlocked.org/
- https://wearenotnumbers.org/
- https://teachpalestine.org/
- https://decolonizepalestine.com/
- https://www.dci-palestine.org/
- https://visualizingpalestine.org/?blm_aid=247605126#visuals
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
https://www.ebooks.com/en-us/book/210337663/palestine/nur-masalha/
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
5) The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 by Rashid Khalidi
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Intel, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Marvel, Disney, Netflix
No Thanks App: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/no-thanks-app/id6476206516
Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/
BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide
https://www.thereisalist.org/boycotts
https://disoccupied.com/
================================================================
DIVEST:
ARE THERE HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS HIDDEN IN YOUR INVESTMENTS?: https://investigate.info/
For more information: https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events/2024...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 13, 2024 11:44AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network