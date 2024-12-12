Striking San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 workers speak out about why they are striking and their fight to keep their healthcare benifits. Also a rally was held before the march began.

Twenty five hundred San Francisco hotel workers have been on strike for over 80 days and they rallied, spoke out and marched in San Francisco on December 11, 2024. Many are angry about the continuing threat to their healthcare benefits by the hotels and insurance companies. Also a rally was held before the march to St. Francis Hotel.