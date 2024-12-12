top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Enough is Enough! Striking SF Unite HERE Local 2 Workers & Supporters Speak Out About Healthcare

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Dec 12, 2024 7:51PM
Striking San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 workers speak out about why they are striking and their fight to keep their healthcare benifits. Also a rally was held before the march began.
Strikers Marched To Union Square & The St. Francis Hotel
original image (4032x3024)
Enough Is Enough! Striking Unite SF HERE 2 Workers & Supporters Speak Out About Healthcare & Greed

Twenty five hundred San Francisco hotel workers have been on strike for over 80 days and they rallied, spoke out and marched in San Francisco on December 11, 2024. Many are angry about the continuing threat to their healthcare benefits by the hotels and insurance companies. Also a rally was held before the march to St. Francis Hotel.

Additional Media:

On Day 81 Of SF Unite HERE Hotel Strike Union Leaders Talk About Issues & The JP Morgan Health Conference
https://youtu.be/t5ZPlE5g7hw

UNITE HERE Hotel Workers Call on J.P. Morgan to Cancel 2025 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco as Strikes Affect 27.5% of City's Hotel Rooms
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241209218007/en/UNITE-HERE-Hotel-Workers-Call-on-J.P.-Morgan-to-Cancel-2025-Healthcare-Conference-in-San-Francisco-as-Strikes-Affect-27.5-of-Citys-Hotel-Rooms

Union Power On 2024 Thanksgiving Day In SF Where UNITE HERE 2 Hotel Workers Continue Their Strike
https://youtu.be/4lIUEhd8J6s

SF Unite HERE Local 2 Hotel Workers Strike Marriott Marquis & Strike Now Expands To 2,000 Workers
https://youtu.be/PvQg-6cvTW8

Unite HERE Local 2 Striking SF Hilton Hotel Workers Speak Out About Their Strike and Issues
https://youtu.be/RqaL4oEkP1k

Unite Here "Choose Healthcare Or Wages" Marriott Bosses Tell SF Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Workers
https://youtu.be/3JD-LuRvnYI

As Workers Rise Up During “Striketober,” 10,000 Hospitality Workers March, Picket, Vote to Unionize, and More in Fight for Good Jobs
https://unitehere.org/press-releases/as-workers-rise-up-during-striketober-10000-hospitality-workers-march-picket-vote-to-unionize-and-more-in-fight-for-good-jobs/

"We Are Getting Stronger" SF Unite Here Marriott Marquis Workers Joined By Teachers On Day 56
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAOoShV_NUc&t=12s

SF Marriott Workers Strike: A Class Battle For All Workers
https://youtu.be/R8M0mrxJpxA

Thousands March In SF For Marriott Hotel Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ5TCuSIYL0&t=8s

Billionaires Pay Up! SF Unite HERE Local 2 Bohemian Club Workers Fight For Living Wage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsEyvHK4X1U

Stop Attacking Unite Here Local 2 SF AT&T Ballpark Centerplate Workers-Workers Vote To Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYQ_-pf4aE

Oakland Airport Unite Here 2850 Fast Food Workers Fight Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-BarHDMqR8

The ZIM'S HERE Local 2 San Francisco Workers Shut It Down
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI8orA3Cg0o

SF Unite-Here Local 2 Hotel Workers Rally & March On Expiration Of Their 2009 Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7xHpTBiT6M

SF 2014 Labor Day March Picket Union Busting Fisherman Wharf Hyatt and Radisson Hotels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zCAL0ELEW8

35th Anniversary of the 1980 San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u622q87NDR0

SF HERE Local 2 Hotel Workers Shut It Down In 1980 "Union Town”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_0cY8XIKXE

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/740ewdno_Js
§The 2025 J.P. Morgan Stanley Investment Conference To Be Held In SF
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Dec 12, 2024 7:51PM
sm_jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-2025.webp
original image (1280x649)
The union and strikers are angry about the health insurance industry and hotel bosses who want to destroy their health care benefits.
https://youtu.be/740ewdno_Js
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$155.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code