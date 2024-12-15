In the Eye of the Storm: What Next? - A Community Round Table

Date:

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Conference

Organizer/Author:

Sharat Lin

Location Details:

Human Agenda Office

1060 North 4th Street, Suite 200 in back

San José, CA 95112

A Community Round-Table Discussion



In the transient calm at the midpoint between the presidential election and inauguration, Sharat Lin will kick off a community discussion reflecting on what just happened and why, to gather perspectives for a collective understanding, and to brainstorm strategies going forward.



Free and open to all who seek a just, equitable, inclusive, peaceful, and sustainable future