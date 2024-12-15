From the Open-Publishing Calendar
In the Eye of the Storm: What Next? - A Community Round Table
Date:
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Sharat Lin
Location Details:
Human Agenda Office
1060 North 4th Street, Suite 200 in back
San José, CA 95112
A Community Round-Table Discussion
In the transient calm at the midpoint between the presidential election and inauguration, Sharat Lin will kick off a community discussion reflecting on what just happened and why, to gather perspectives for a collective understanding, and to brainstorm strategies going forward.
Free and open to all who seek a just, equitable, inclusive, peaceful, and sustainable future
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 11, 2024 10:43PM
