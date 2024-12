Over 1,000 striking Unite Here Local 2 hotel workers rallied and marched in Downtown San Francisco. Two leaders President Lizzy Tapia and Unite Here Local 2 chief negotiator

On day 81 over 1,000 San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 hotel workers rallied on December 11, 2024 and marched through downtown San Francisco. Two of their leaders Unite Here Local 2 president Lizzy Tapia and Unite Here Local 2 chief negotiator Anand Singh are interviewed about the strike, the contract issues and healthcare. They also discuss the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investment conference being held in San Francisco on January 13, 2024.