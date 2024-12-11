From the Open-Publishing Calendar
CAIR has launched a site where students can report campuses targeting them for expressing anti-genocide views. No one should face retaliation for standing up for justice and human rights.
The UnHostile Campus Campaign is here to protect your right to free speech and academic freedom. If your campus has created a hostile environment, let us know. If your administrators have made your campus hostile, and you’d like our team to investigate and designate them as an ‘institution of particular concern,’ report to us below.
Disclaimer: This form is solely for the purpose of informing CAIR’s UnHostile Campus Campaign, which is aimed at fostering a campus environment where all students enjoy free speech and academic freedom.
CAIR also offers legal and advocacy services to students experiencing discrimination and/or harassment. If you are seeking these services, please reach out to your local chapter or office for assistance https://www.cair.com/about_cair/cair-chapters/
If you live in a location where there is no local office, please file a formal report with our National Civil Rights Department here https://www.cair.com/report/
For more information: https://islamophobia.org/reportcampus/
