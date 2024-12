No one excluded as Methodist Church works to build community

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(Oakland, Dec.8) - As the nation girds for the depredations of the Trump administration, established religious organizations can be allies. They often have the resources, infrastructure and the will, established over the years, to support the marginalized and oppressed.For example, the Lake Merritt United Methodist Church is ramping up resistance defense strategies for newcomers in the face of the new president. One of their messages is that of enhanced community and the strength to be gained by human connections. No one is excluded.On December 8, they held their community end of year party. Participants, from seniors to small children were overwhelmingly Latino and the program was thoroughly bilingual. There was singing led by a talented singer-guitarist, a Santa Claus for kids and a well provisioned buffet was served.Several immigrants told of the community support that enabled them to cope with the difficulties of immigration.As we anxiously await the fascist, racist, predatory Trump regime, wondering if the US democracy (what there is of it) will survive, we might recall that it was the Black Churches that gave birth to the civil rights movement of the sixties.See all high resolution photos here