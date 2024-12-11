top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Alameda County Divests from Caterpillar in Response to Human Rights Violations

by Bay Area Divest
Wed, Dec 11, 2024 3:10PM
OAKLAND, CA - In a significant win for human rights, Alameda County has initiated the process of divesting $32 million in public funds from Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction equipment, has long faced criticism for its equipment’s role in the destruction of Palestinian homes, infrastructure, and agriculture, as well as in the U.S. prison-industrial complex, border militarization, and immigration detention centers.
Alameda County’s divestment follows months of advocacy led by Bay Area Divest!, a broad coalition of constituents who oppose the investment of public funds in companies that enable or profit from war, oppression, or environmental destruction. Bay Area Divest! channeled widespread support through petitions signed by over a thousand residents along with endorsements from faith leaders and more than 80 unions, businesses, and civic organizations. Supporters called on Treasurer Henry Levy to address Caterpillar’s history of profiting from harm, leading to the sale of two out of the three Caterpillar bonds held by Alameda County as of writing (with the third and final sale in progress).

“This divestment is a victory not only for Palestinian communities, but for all marginalized people being impacted by Caterpillar equipment at home and abroad,” said Aline B., an Alameda County resident of Palestinian descent and representative of Bay Area Divest! “It reflects our shared values and sends a clear message that our tax dollars will not support corporations that profit from war, apartheid, and systemic oppression.”

The United Nations' September 2024 directive calls for accountability to end the illegal occupation in Palestine. Additionally, the International Court of Justice emphasizes that failing to act makes states complicit in these abuses.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayareadivest/
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
