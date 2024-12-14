From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Labor, students and community for Palestine invite you to social and teach-in on BDS.
Saturday, December 14, 2024
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Teach-In
Jackie B
1025 3rd Street, Oakland United Here
DECEMBER 14TH 3:30-5:30PM
ACC SOCIAL & DIVESTMENT PANEL
DECEMBER 14TH 3:30-5:30PM
Featuring speakers from Bay Area Divest, PYM, SEIU Local 1021, and the General Union of Palestine Students
1025 3RD ST. OAKLAND
(UNITE HERE LOCAL 2 UNION HALL)
Learn about BDS and the movement for Palestine
Bring a dish to share with comrades!
RSVP:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2RXX8hnnzlWar3jCK5tZSaFFDcyUx_pml-hV0SvXbl6ZPFg/viewform
