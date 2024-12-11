From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Environmentalists Say No to Fossil Fuel Exports
Senator Padilla urged to 1. Issue a public statement urging the DOE to deny permits for these LNG export terminals and 2. Reach out directly to Secretary Granholm to emphasize the importance of blocking these permits now, while the opportunity still exists
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, Dec. 10) - This time the action was less confrontational. Only a couple of days before, activists had labeled California Senator Alex Padilla a war criminal for his support of Israel's ongoing genocide of Palestine. Today's action was just to urge to the Senator to take action on fossil fuel.
The Department of Energy is currently reviewing permits for six liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals in the Gulf South and Georgia. These terminals represent a dire threat to the climate, with potential greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to those of 1,000 coal-fired power plants—five times the number currently operating in the U.S. Approving these terminals would also perpetuate fracking, increase pollution in already overburdened communities, and exacerbate the climate crisis.
President Biden has paused approvals in response to advocacy, but there is a growing risk that these decisions could be deferred to the next administration. If the DOE does not act, a potential Trump administration—likely led by an Energy Secretary with close ties to the fossil fuel industry—could fast-track these harmful projects.
Demonstrators assembled at the Montgomery Street BART station to organize the action at Senator Padilla's office building at 333 Bush Street. They first wrote the legal support number on their arms in case of arrest. Two would first enter the building and contact the Senator office. Other would then enter and unfurl banners in the downstairs lobby.
A Padilla staffer came down to talk and said a meeting with the environmentalist would be set up in the coming days. At the same time, the building was locked, preventing the others from entering the lobby. After some minor scuffling at the front door, the activists held their action on the sidewalk.
After the action, the activists met in a nearby Rainforest Action Network office to review and plan. They intend to make sure this meeting happens and will continue to pressure Padilla with phone calls and emails.
