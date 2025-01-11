From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People's Trial of PG&E - Town Hall & Discussion
Saturday, January 11, 2025
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Other
Unitarian Universalist EcoSocialist Network
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin St., San Francisco, CA 94109 (in the Thomas Starr King Room)
Have you been affected by PG&E’s skyrocketing rates or the deadly wildfires that the utility monopoly has sparked? Join the Unitarian Universalist EcoSocialist Network (UUESN) for a mock trial of our nation’s criminal utility company, Pacific Gas & Electric, on January 11th at 2pm in the Thomas Starr King Room.
For more information: https://stop-pge.org/
