People's Trial of PG&E - Town Hall & Discussion

Date:

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalist EcoSocialist Network

Location Details:

First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin St., San Francisco, CA 94109 (in the Thomas Starr King Room)

Have you been affected by PG&E’s skyrocketing rates or the deadly wildfires that the utility monopoly has sparked? Join the Unitarian Universalist EcoSocialist Network (UUESN) for a mock trial of our nation’s criminal utility company, Pacific Gas & Electric, on January 11th at 2pm in the Thomas Starr King Room.

