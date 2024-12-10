From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bribes for Genocide - Rally Against Israel Lobby & Politicians They Buy
Date:
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
San Francisco Ferry Building Plaza - 1 Embarcadero at Market
Bribes for Genocide - Rally against the Israel Lobby & the Politicians they Buy
Action by RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective Of Outrageous Noise)
Chants Rants Skits Props NOISE
Information pamphlets on which politicians receive $$$ from AIPAC and other Israeli lobbies
We Share Our Megaphones, Air Horns, Whistles, Trumpets
FREE AMERICAN FROM AIPAC
ZIONIST MONEY out of our government
For more information: https://RACCOONsf.org
