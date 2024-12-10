Bribes for Genocide - Rally Against Israel Lobby & Politicians They Buy

Date:

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellissier

Location Details:

San Francisco Ferry Building Plaza - 1 Embarcadero at Market

Bribes for Genocide - Rally against the Israel Lobby & the Politicians they Buy

Action by RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective Of Outrageous Noise)



Chants Rants Skits Props NOISE

Information pamphlets on which politicians receive $$$ from AIPAC and other Israeli lobbies



We Share Our Megaphones, Air Horns, Whistles, Trumpets



FREE AMERICAN FROM AIPAC



ZIONIST MONEY out of our government