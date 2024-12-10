top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Animal Liberation Health, Housing & Public Services

Cherish The Vegan in Your Life by Offering Them More Than a Salad this Holiday Season!

by Food Empowerment Project (alejandra [at] foodispower.org)
Tue, Dec 10, 2024 9:04AM
A new vegan resource from vegan food justice organization, Food Empowerment Project
Website Image
original image (1920x1261)
Cherish The Vegan in Your Life by Offering Them More Than a Salad this Holiday Season!

A new holiday recipe page offers various cultural veganized dishes

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA (December 4, 2024) — Food Empowerment Project (F.E.P.), a vegan food justice organization, is releasing a new online page filled with plant-based recipes offering veganized versions of favorite winter-themed dishes. Filled with diverse recipes from various cultures, this new resource will help hosts impress their vegan guests for the holidays.

F.E.P.'s holiday recipe guide shows how to prepare savory Mexican tamales, some soul food like spicy southern collard greens, or a delightful Filipino cassava cake. Hosts who are veganizing classic holiday bakes will find recipes for delicious sugar cookies, peppermint bark, and apple gingerbread pancakes!

This site also allows vegans to share with their loved ones delicious fall and winter recipes without compromising culture, taste, holiday traditions.

“Whether you're inviting your vegan-curious loved ones to a dinner party, perhaps the only vegan invited to a holiday-themed potluck, or embracing veganism for the first time during the holiday season, F.E.P. is here to help,” says lauren Ornelas, F.E.P.’s founder.

View the complete resource at https://foodispower.org/vegan-holiday-recipes/

About Food Empowerment Project
Food Empowerment Project (http://www.foodispower.org), founded in 2007, seeks to create a more just and sustainable world by recognizing the power of one’s food choices. In all of its work, Food Empowerment Project seeks specifically to empower those with the fewest resources. Its advocacy areas include fair conditions for farm workers; the availability of healthy foods in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities; and the protection of animals. A vegan food justice organization, Food Empowerment Project also works to expose negligent corporations, such as those that push unhealthy foods into low-income areas, those that perpetuate food deserts (or food apartheid areas), and those that sell chocolate derived from the worst forms of child labor. Food Empowerment Project is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
For more information: https://foodispower.org/vegan-holiday-reci...
§
by Food Empowerment Project
Tue, Dec 10, 2024 9:04AM
Tamales
https://foodispower.org/vegan-holiday-reci...
§
by Food Empowerment Project
Tue, Dec 10, 2024 9:04AM
Sugar Cookies
original image (1024x768)
https://foodispower.org/vegan-holiday-reci...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$155.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code