The war in Gaza and Lebanon once again highlights the massacre suffered by Palestinian (55), Lebanese (6) and Syrian (1) media professionals, representing 60% of all journalists killed in 2024.



For the second year running, it is the Middle East and Arab World region that holds the macabre record for the number of journalists killed: 66 deaths in 2024.

𝟏𝟎𝟒 𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐅𝐉According to the annual report of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), 2024 was another particularly deadly year for journalists and media professionals. As of 10 December 2024, 104 journalists had been killed worldwide, more than half of them in Gaza, Palestine (55). The IFJ reaffirms its determination to see an International Convention for the Protection of Journalists adopted by the United Nations as a matter of urgency.To mark International Human Rights Day on 10 December, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has published the initial findings of its 2024 annual report on journalists and media workers killed in the line of duty. According to the latest data, which is still incomplete, 104 media professionals have been killed since 1 January, including 12 women, representing 11.5% of the Federation's total.By 2023, the IFJ had documented 129 deaths, including 14 women, one of the deadliest years for journalists since the IFJ began publishing its list of journalists killed in 1990.MIDDLE EAST AND ARAB WORLD: 66For the second year running, it is the Middle East and Arab World region that holds the macabre record for the number of journalists killed: 66 deaths in 2024.The war in Gaza and Lebanon once again highlights the massacre suffered by Palestinian (55), Lebanese (6) and Syrian (1) media professionals, representing 60% of all journalists killed in 2024. Since the start of the war on 7 October 2023, the number of Palestinian journalists killed has risen to at least 138, making this country one of the most dangerous in the history of modern journalism, behind Iraq, the Philippines and Mexico.On 13 October 2023, the IFJ called on Unesco to protect journalists, establish a lasting ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors for civilians, and allow Gaza journalists to take refuge outside the enclave and foreign reporters to enter the enclave. All to no avail.Elsewhere in the region, the Federation counts three media professionals murdered in Iraq this year, including two women on 23 August, and a photographer killed in Syria on 4 December.ASIA-PACIFIC: 20In Asia-Pacific, the IFJ's largest geographical region, the number of deaths in 2024 (20) was considerably higher than in 2023 (12) and 2022 (16), with an upsurge in violence in South Asia: the IFJ deplores 6 murders in Pakistan, 5 in Bangladesh and 3 in India, i.e. 70% of all deaths in the region. In addition, the military regime in Myanmar is continuing its hunt for journalists - 3 journalists have been killed this year - while Indonesia and Kazakhstan have each had one death.AFRICA: 88 journalists were murdered in Africa in 2024 - 4 in 2022 and 9 in 2023 - but it was Sudan that paid the heaviest price with 5 deaths, as a result of the generals' war, which is particularly deadly. Two Somali journalists and a Chadian journalist also lost their lives, which also testifies to the fragile and violent political situations in these two countries.AMERICAS: 6Before the outbreak of the war in Gaza, Latin America, and Mexico in particular, was one of the most dangerous regions in the world for media professionals.In 2024, the IFJ counts 6 deaths - compared to 30 in 2022 and 6 in 2023 - including five Mexicans and one Colombian. Once again, threats, intimidation, kidnappings and murders are due to reports on drug trafficking, which has plagued Mexico for more than two decades.EUROPE : 4The war in Ukraine has again claimed victims on the continent, with 4 journalists killed in 2024, compared with 13 in 2022 and 4 in 2023. Despite this conflict, Europe remains the safest continent in the world.JOURNALISTS IN PRISON: 520On 10 December 2024, the IFJ counted 520 journalists in prison, representing a sharp increase compared with 2023 (427) and 2022 (375).With 135 journalists behind bars, China - including Hong Kong - remains the world's biggest prison for media professionals, ahead of Israel (59 Palestinian journalists) and Myanmar (44).The Asia-Pacific region alone has 254 journalists in prison, ahead of wider Europe (142), the Middle East and Arab world (101), Africa (17) and Latin America (6).IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: "These sad figures show once again how fragile is press freedom and how risky and dangerous is the profession of journalism. The public's need for information is very real at a time when authoritarian regimes are developing all over the world. Greater vigilance on the part of our profession is required. We urge the Member States of the United Nations to take action to ensure the adoption of a binding convention on the safety of journalists, so as to put an end to the deaths and injuries that occur every year".