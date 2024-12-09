Inauguration of the People: Gathering & March

Date:

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Central Valley BIPOC Coalition

Location Details:

10th Street Plaza, Modesto

Join us in the call to dismantle the system that traps the people in a cycle of being forced to vote between the "lesser of two evils." The two-party status quo is a tool of oppression, forcing marginalized communities to suffer under the guise of democracy while the rich get richer and our tax dollars are wasted on forever wars. We refuse compliance with this designed-to-be-broken machine and instead choose to focus on building a future rooted in collective action, solidarity, and community care.



This election is not a victory for the people, it is only another brick in the wall of oppression. The people are ready to dismantle the wall that fascism has created brick by brick. We come together united, ready to protect and uplift targeted communities in the Central Valley. We are the growing voices of people who say no to fascism!