From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Inauguration of the People: Gathering & March
Date:
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Central Valley BIPOC Coalition
Location Details:
10th Street Plaza, Modesto
Join us in the call to dismantle the system that traps the people in a cycle of being forced to vote between the "lesser of two evils." The two-party status quo is a tool of oppression, forcing marginalized communities to suffer under the guise of democracy while the rich get richer and our tax dollars are wasted on forever wars. We refuse compliance with this designed-to-be-broken machine and instead choose to focus on building a future rooted in collective action, solidarity, and community care.
This election is not a victory for the people, it is only another brick in the wall of oppression. The people are ready to dismantle the wall that fascism has created brick by brick. We come together united, ready to protect and uplift targeted communities in the Central Valley. We are the growing voices of people who say no to fascism!
This election is not a victory for the people, it is only another brick in the wall of oppression. The people are ready to dismantle the wall that fascism has created brick by brick. We come together united, ready to protect and uplift targeted communities in the Central Valley. We are the growing voices of people who say no to fascism!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/cvbipocc/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 9, 2024 9:28PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network