Central Valley Government & Elections

Inauguration of the People: Gathering & March

10th Street Plaza, Modesto
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Central Valley BIPOC Coalition
Location Details:
10th Street Plaza, Modesto
Join us in the call to dismantle the system that traps the people in a cycle of being forced to vote between the "lesser of two evils." The two-party status quo is a tool of oppression, forcing marginalized communities to suffer under the guise of democracy while the rich get richer and our tax dollars are wasted on forever wars. We refuse compliance with this designed-to-be-broken machine and instead choose to focus on building a future rooted in collective action, solidarity, and community care.

This election is not a victory for the people, it is only another brick in the wall of oppression. The people are ready to dismantle the wall that fascism has created brick by brick. We come together united, ready to protect and uplift targeted communities in the Central Valley. We are the growing voices of people who say no to fascism!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/cvbipocc/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 9, 2024 9:28PM
§
by Central Valley BIPOC Coalition
Mon, Dec 9, 2024 9:28PM
sm_inauguration_of_the_people_2.jpg
original image (1080x1350)
https://www.instagram.com/cvbipocc/
