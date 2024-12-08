From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Zombie Houses and Tax Incentives
Tax incentives can be used to convert abandoned property into homeless shelters, or not.
"All American Ruins" is a multimedia travel log in which multidisciplinary artist Blake Field recounts his experiences exploring abandoned spaces across the United States and around the world and re-imagines them through multi-modal storytelling.
Along the way, "All American Ruins" asks critical questions about American history, culture, community, economics, the environment and mental health while encouraging folks to activate their imaginations as a tool for healing.
Blake Field spoke at this year's Eugene Environmental Film Festival after a screening of his film "All American Ruins - Neville Grand Hotel" about the Neville Grand Resort in Ellensville, New York that sits abandoned on 500 plus acres near the foot of the Catskill Mountains of New York. What used to be a point of pride for Ulster County is now a painful crumbling relic.
For more information: http://djsussd.com
