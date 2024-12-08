From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Vigil 4 Gaza

Date:

Sunday, December 08, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Vigil4Gaza

Location Details:

855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Intersection Embarcadero and El Camino

near Town and Country Village (shopping area)

Join @vigil4gaza every Sunday in Palo Alto. Grassroots multiracial, multifaith and intergenerational community gathering, coming together to stop the genocide and end the occupation and apartheid. Signs and banners on hand or bring your own. All welcome.