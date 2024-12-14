top
View events for the week of 12/14/2024
California U.S. Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

UFCLP Panel on Immigration, War, Imperialism & Deportations

Immigrants & Their Labor Played A Key Role In Building The US
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Invite Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89595930421
12/14/24 UFCLP Panel Immigration, War, Imperialism & Deportations

Saturday December 14, 2024 3PM PST/5PM CST/6PM EST

Invite Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89595930421

The attack on immigrants and the threat to deport millions of immigrant workers and migrants by Trump is not new in the history of the US.

Through out its history, there have been attacks on immigrants from Asia with racist anti-Asian law and the incarceration of Japanese and Japanese during the 2nd WW.

Over 1 million Mexican and Mexican American were also driven out of the country during the 1930s.

This panel will look at the role of war and imperialism in targeting immigrants and how to build a united front against deportations with unions and community groups.

The growth of fascism and a fascist government coming into power is a new development in what working people and immigrants are facing.

It will also look at witchhunts against trade unionists and the socialists in the past and lessons for today and what working people and unions must do to defend themselves.

Speakers:

Bruce Neuberger, Retired AFT 2121 Lecturer & Writer on Immigrant Workers In California
Disiree Rojas, LCLAA Sacramento President
Barry Anderson, IBT 856 Steward

Sponsored By United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 7, 2024 5:31PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
