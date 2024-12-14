12/14/24 UFCLP Panel Immigration, War, Imperialism & DeportationsSaturday December 14, 2024 3PM PST/5PM CST/6PM ESTInvite LinkThe attack on immigrants and the threat to deport millions of immigrant workers and migrants by Trump is not new in the history of the US.Through out its history, there have been attacks on immigrants from Asia with racist anti-Asian law and the incarceration of Japanese and Japanese during the 2nd WW.Over 1 million Mexican and Mexican American were also driven out of the country during the 1930s.This panel will look at the role of war and imperialism in targeting immigrants and how to build a united front against deportations with unions and community groups.The growth of fascism and a fascist government coming into power is a new development in what working people and immigrants are facing.It will also look at witchhunts against trade unionists and the socialists in the past and lessons for today and what working people and unions must do to defend themselves.Speakers:Bruce Neuberger, Retired AFT 2121 Lecturer & Writer on Immigrant Workers In CaliforniaDisiree Rojas, LCLAA Sacramento PresidentBarry Anderson, IBT 856 StewardSponsored By United Front Committee For A Labor Party