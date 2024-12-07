Propaganda by Graffiti by Reddit?

Train car painted in celebration of United Healthcare assassin

Photos appeared on Reddit of a train car with "KILLIN FUCKIN CEOS" tagged on it. Details include a reproduction of the person (in a hoodie, silencer on the gun) who pulled the trigger, with "DELAY DENY DEPOSE" written above their head. (This was the message left on the bullet casings recovered by the cops.)