Propaganda by Graffiti
Train car painted in celebration of United Healthcare assassin
Photos appeared on Reddit of a train car with "KILLIN FUCKIN CEOS" tagged on it. Details include a reproduction of the person (in a hoodie, silencer on the gun) who pulled the trigger, with "DELAY DENY DEPOSE" written above their head. (This was the message left on the bullet casings recovered by the cops.)
For more information: https://safereddit.com/r/Graffiti/comments...
