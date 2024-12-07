From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sen. Padilla "Jailed" for Crimes Against Humanity
Protest action in front of Sen. Padilla's Bush Street office, met by police and barricades
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, Dec. 6) - As Amnesty International, one of the world's most respected human rights organizations, formally accuses Israel of perpetrating genocide, protesters called on California's Senator Alex Padilla to end his complicity in the ongoing US funded and armed Israeli genocide of Palestine. In spite of US law against aid to regimes violating human rights, the Senator has consistently voted for arms and funding to Israel.
In the rally organized and led by San Francisco Code Pink's tireless organizer, Cynthia Papermaster, labor activist Steve Zeltser warned of the peril of Bill HR 9495 which would attack virtually every advocacy group in the country, including labor unions. It could label as terrorist and remove the tax-exempt status any organization that criticizes the Trump regime. This would mean the end of what there is of free speech in the US.
Leslie Angeline was there on the eighteenth day of her hunger strike against the genocide.
"Sen. Padilla", ably played by Hank Pelissier, spoke of his funding by AIPAC and of his consequent loyalty to war criminal Netanyahu, as opposed to the wishes of his constituents. He did not "hear" their questions.
The "Pink Police" then grabbed "Padilla", dressed him in prisoner stripes, and threw him in the diy jail constructed for the occasion.
Messages were chalked on the sidewalk next to "corpses" staging a die-in. Leaflets were distributed to passers-by.
Padilla delivered no messages or comment to his protesting constituents.
See all high resolution photos here.
