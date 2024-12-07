A speakout was held at the San Francisco Korean consulate to support the ouster of Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol and also support the KCTU general strike. Speakers pointed out that Yoon was a product of the US and has supported repression of workers and attacked democratic rights. Speakers also warned that the Trump government will also try to impose martial law when he takes office if there are mass protests against his policies.

A speak out was held on 12/5/24 in solidarity with the Korean workers and people who are demanding that Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol be removed from office and criminally prosecuted for the illegal declaration of martial law and the use of the military and police to occupy the parliament and other facilities.Yoon and his policies of preparing for war against China and North Korea and privatization, deregulation and union busting have been made in the US. Both the Democrats and Republicans have supported Yoon and pushed him as an example of a "democratic" leader. The US Biden administration has also been silent about his illegal declaration of martial law and use of the police and military to shutdown the parliament so that they could not vote to terminate the martial law order.The speakers also supported the general strike called for by the KCTU and other trade unionists to force the removal of the Yoon government. Tens of thousands of workers are now on strike to remove the criminal Yoon government.The Yoon government in addition to attack democratic rights and pushing for war against China has targeted the trade union movement. Yoon has jailed Korean Construction Workers Union KCWU members and also supported law allowing companies to personally sue trade unionists who go on strike. Some of these trade unionists have committee suicide.Speakers also talked about the dangers of the Trump fascist government declaration of martial law and the need for working people and the unions to prepare for a fascist government.Also speakers discussed the role of the Yoon government in supporting the cover-up of slave labor by the Japanese government during the 2nd World War.Also the Yoon government has supported the war in Ukraine by sending weapons and the wars around the world as a partner of the US government.The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor PartyAdditional Media:Rally at Korean Consulate in Support of KCTU WorkersSouth Korea targets more trade unionists in new wave of arrestsSouth Korea: BWI supports unions’ fight vs. state persecutionThe Lessons Of Labor History & Class Struggle In Korea With Joon SeokKorean KCTU Plans General Strike On 10/20/21 For Equality & Against Repression by Moon GovernmentKorean Workers Rallying In Preparation For The October 20 General StrikeDefend The Right To Strike For Korean Workers" SF Rally For Korean Feb 25 General Workers StrikeBattle At SF Korean Consulate "Hands Off Korean Workers"South Korean Consulate Disrupts Solidarity Rally for Korean Rail WorkersRehire The 8,000 Korean Railway Workers-Picket At SF Korean Consulate To Support KCTU General StrikeFor more information about the Korean Railway Workers Union KRWU struggle"On The Right Track" Korean Railway Workers Fight For Workers Democracy And Against PrivatizationKorean Confederation Of Trade UnionsAdditional Info:Production of Labor Video Project