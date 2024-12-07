top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Yoon Out NOW! Solidarity Rally for Korean Workers & People at SF Korean Consulate

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Dec 7, 2024 10:19AM
A speakout was held at the San Francisco Korean consulate to support the ouster of Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol and also support the KCTU general strike. Speakers pointed out that Yoon was a product of the US and has supported repression of workers and attacked democratic rights. Speakers also warned that the Trump government will also try to impose martial law when he takes office if there are mass protests against his policies.
Korean President Yoon Is A Product Of US
original image (4032x3024)
A speak out was held on 12/5/24 in solidarity with the Korean workers and people who are demanding that Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol be removed from office and criminally prosecuted for the illegal declaration of martial law and the use of the military and police to occupy the parliament and other facilities.

Yoon and his policies of preparing for war against China and North Korea and privatization, deregulation and union busting have been made in the US. Both the Democrats and Republicans have supported Yoon and pushed him as an example of a "democratic" leader. The US Biden administration has also been silent about his illegal declaration of martial law and use of the police and military to shutdown the parliament so that they could not vote to terminate the martial law order.

The speakers also supported the general strike called for by the KCTU and other trade unionists to force the removal of the Yoon government. Tens of thousands of workers are now on strike to remove the criminal Yoon government.

The Yoon government in addition to attack democratic rights and pushing for war against China has targeted the trade union movement. Yoon has jailed Korean Construction Workers Union KCWU members and also supported law allowing companies to personally sue trade unionists who go on strike. Some of these trade unionists have committee suicide.

Speakers also talked about the dangers of the Trump fascist government declaration of martial law and the need for working people and the unions to prepare for a fascist government.

Also speakers discussed the role of the Yoon government in supporting the cover-up of slave labor by the Japanese government during the 2nd World War.

Also the Yoon government has supported the war in Ukraine by sending weapons and the wars around the world as a partner of the US government.

The rally was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party

Additional Media:

Rally at Korean Consulate in Support of KCTU Workers
https://youtu.be/piDoYKMK5VM

South Korea targets more trade unionists in new wave of arrests
https://www.bwint.org/cms/south-korea-targets-more-trade-unionists-in-new-wave-of-arrests-2854

South Korea: BWI supports unions’ fight vs. state persecution
https://www.bwint.org/cms/south-korea-bwi-supports-unions-fight-vs-state-persecution-2835

The Lessons Of Labor History & Class Struggle In Korea With Joon Seok
https://youtu.be/piDoYKMK5VM

Korean KCTU Plans General Strike On 10/20/21 For Equality & Against Repression by Moon Government
https://youtu.be/WURMPNlecJg

Korean Workers Rallying In Preparation For The October 20 General Strike
https://www.facebook.com/100000809257304/videos/pcb.4498443930192538/1283291062118438

Defend The Right To Strike For Korean Workers" SF Rally For Korean Feb 25 General Workers Strike
https://youtu.be/xtnvBQZRaxs

Battle At SF Korean Consulate "Hands Off Korean Workers"
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jk6zJkcPNkY&feature=youtu.be

South Korean Consulate Disrupts Solidarity Rally for Korean Rail Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9Iu6RVh3eI

Rehire The 8,000 Korean Railway Workers-Picket At SF Korean Consulate To Support KCTU General Strike
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMmIjYKRS9s&;feature=youtu.be

For more information about the Korean Railway Workers Union KRWU struggle
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Support-railway-workers-right-to-strike-in-Korea/623128284413850

"On The Right Track" Korean Railway Workers Fight For Workers Democracy And Against Privatization
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9sS5vYoRiw

Korean Confederation Of Trade Unions
https://www.facebook.com/kctueng

Additional Info:
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/qKjV1J__3Bw
§Mass Protests In Korea Against Yoon Coup & Lessons For US
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Dec 7, 2024 10:19AM
sm_korea_kctu_rall_at_parliament_12-2-24.jpg
original image (2818x1722)
There have been mass protests against the attempted coup and martial law in Korea as well as a general strike called by the KCTU. Speakers talked about a likely effort to impose martial law by the Trump government and the need for unions to prepare for fascism.
https://youtu.be/qKjV1J__3Bw
§Korean Construction Union Members Protesting Repression Of Yoon Government
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Dec 7, 2024 10:19AM
sm_korea_construction_workers_protest_union_busting_yoon_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Yoon government has charged trade unionists with being gangsters and jailed union leaders of the Korean Construction Workers Union KCWU. They have also passed laws that allow companies and owners to sue individual workers who go on strike. This has caused bankruptcy and some workers have committed suicide in protest.
https://youtu.be/qKjV1J__3Bw
§Speakers In Front Of Korean Consulate Supporting Removal Of Yoon
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Dec 7, 2024 10:19AM
sm_img_8275.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Yoon Korean government was stopped from his illegal imposition of martial law but he is still in power and is being supported by the US government.
https://youtu.be/qKjV1J__3Bw
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code