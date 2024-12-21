From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz Homeless Memorial
Date:
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
FNB/Santa Cruz Homeless Union
Location Details:
The Town Clock, Water and Pacific, Santa Cruz
Honoring our homeless neighbors who passed during this year.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzC...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 7, 2024 7:37AM
