CAIR Calls on AMA to Condemn Latest Israeli Massacre of Medical Personnel at Gaza Hospital
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on the American Medical Association (AMA) to condemn the latest Israeli massacre of medical personnel in Gaza.
Israeli forces murdered four doctors at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after Israeli forces stormed the facility. Israeli troops forcibly removed health care workers and patients from the hospital and destroyed medical supplies. 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟏,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 and destroyed most of the medical infrastructure in Gaza.
[NOTE: In June, the AMA passed a resolution calling for peace in Israel and Palestine that stopped short of urging a ceasefire.]
Last month, CAIR condemned the Israeli murder of a leading doctor in Gaza and urged the international community to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (Nov. 29) with renewed efforts to end Israel’s genocide.
Israel has slaughtered more than 44,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children.
In a letter to AMA President Bruce A. Scott, M.D., CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad wrote:
“𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒅𝒂𝒍 𝒇𝒂𝒓-𝒓𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒈𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒋𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒏 𝑵𝒆𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒂𝒉𝒖 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒍𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒔𝒍𝒂𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏 1,000 𝒉𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝑮𝒂𝒛𝒂, 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒂𝒄𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒅𝒐𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒕 𝑲𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒍 𝑨𝒅𝒘𝒂𝒏 𝑯𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒃𝒆𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒋𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒂𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒚. 𝑰𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒖𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒆 𝒘𝒉𝒐 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒂𝒇𝒆𝒕𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒍 𝒊𝒏 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒇𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒕 𝒛𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒍𝒅𝒘𝒊𝒅𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒂𝒌 𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒂𝒈𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒔𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝒄𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒆𝒔. 𝑾𝒆 𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖, 𝒂𝒔 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝑴𝑨, 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒎 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒈𝒖𝒆𝒔 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒊𝒆𝒈𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝑮𝒂𝒛𝒂.”
Awad noted that earlier this week, CAIR said the Biden administration must end arms shipments to Israel after a new report by Amnesty International, titled “𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙁𝙚𝙚𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝘼𝙧𝙚 𝙎𝙪𝙗𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣’: 𝙄𝙨𝙧𝙖𝙚𝙡’𝙨 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝘼𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙨𝙩 𝙋𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙂𝙖𝙯𝙖,” concludes that Israel has committed – and still is committing – genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell [at] cair.com; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison [at] cair.com
For more information: https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-c...
