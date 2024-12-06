top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services

Human Rights Day in SF: A Reading of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights!

cover of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) pamphlet listing all 30 articles of the UDHR
original image (550x733)
Date:
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
On the east side of SF City Hall on the steps overlooking Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place (Polk Street) between McAllister Street and Grove Street
Join members of the SF Gray Panthers and friends for the San Francisco 2024 Human Rights Day reading of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on the East steps of City Hall from Noon to 1 pm on Tuesday, December 10. The first 30 attendees who want to help with this public reading will each be able to read one of the 30 articles in the UDHR. The organizers thank the office of Supervisor Dean Preston for their help in making it possible to have this public reading of the UDHR on the east steps of SF City Hall.
For more information: https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-d...
by Art Persyko
Fri, Dec 6, 2024 3:40PM
"International Human Rights Day December 10" with multi-colored hands surroudning the image of the earth
original image (626x626)
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-d...
