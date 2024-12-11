top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/11/2024
Palestine U.S.

Break the bonds of genocide webinar

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
USCPR
Location Details:
Zoom
http://uscpr.org/breakthebonds
It’s time to break the bonds of apartheid and genocide! U.S. investments in Israel Bonds have funded decades of occupation and military aggression against the Palestinian people. These financial instruments prop up a system of genocide and apartheid—and it’s our responsibility to disrupt it.

By organizing for cities, counties, states, and institutions like unions to divest from Israel Bonds, we can strike at the heart of the financial machinery that fuels oppression. Together, we’ll explore the power of collective resistance and strategic divestment campaigns that have the potential to shake the foundations of apartheid’s economic support. Join us to learn about the campaign's objectives, strategies, and the broader implications of divesting from Israel Bonds!

Join us to learn how to support existing campaigns and start your own! This webinar, the final in USCPR’s Community Divestment Series, will feature speakers from the South Florida Break the Bonds campaign & national network and UAW Labor for Palestine’s Divest from Israel Bonds campaign.
Join us, and get inspired by and plug into Break the Bonds campaigning!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 5, 2024 4:27PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code