Original full title: Jordanian martyrs for Palestine buried at night amid official complicity with the Zionist regime

The Jordanian regime has continued to serve as a partner of US imperialism and its Zionist colony in Palestine, arresting those who fund and arm the Resistance and serving as a supply line for Zionism, even as the people and armed forces of Yemen do all in their power to cut that line.

The real sentiment of the people of Jordan is seen in the streets, in the masses coming out for Palestine. It is felt materially in the actions of brave resistance fighters from Jordan, like the martyr Maher al-Jazi, the truck driver who shot and killed 3 occupation soldiers at the Karameh crossing on 8 September 2024.

While the monarchy retains its Wadi Araba deal normalizing relations with the Zionist regime, up to and including the maintenance of economic and full security coordination and pledges to shoot down any missiles shot toward the Zionist regime by forces of resistance in Iraq or from Iran, the people of Jordan were in the streets to celebrate their hero, Maher al-Jazi, and calling for further acts of resistance.

In the early morning hours of 4 December 2024, the occupation forces finally handed over the bodies of the two martyrs: Husam Abu Ghazaleh and Amer Qawas. The two martyrs took up the Resistance, embodying the history of all the fedayeen — the fighters of the Palestinian liberation movement — who crossed the borders from Jordan to confront the colonizer, injuring two Zionist soldiers in the Dead Sea Operation on 18 October 2024.

The Jordanian regime summoned the families of the two martyrs at 1:30 am to Sahab Cemetery, without informing them that the occupation had returned their kidnapped parties. They were buried with the participation of only a few family members, in the middle of the night.

The Zionist regime also engages in this same practice of terror and repression against families in occupied Palestine; often they will return the kidnapped martyrs’ bodies only if they are buried in the darkest night. They want to do the impossible and erase the glory of the martyrs by denying them the farewell they deserve.

Jordan is complicit in this order from the Zionist regime, as it continues its trade and engagement with the genocidal regime while repressing the resistance. It is complicit in the denial of the martyrs their rightful place, when they should be celebrated as national heroes.

Multiple Jordanians are currently imprisoned for working to support the Palestinian people and their resistance, and even facing military/security courts in an effort to shield their cases from scrutiny under the normal judicial system. Pharmacist Ahmed Barakat has been jailed since 9 March, accused of seeking to support the Palestinian resistance, while Ibrahim Jabr, Hudhayfa Jabr and Khaled al-Majdalawi have been imprisoned since mid-2023 — prior to the Al-Aqsa Flood — for allegedly attempting to bring arms to the Palestinian resistance. Between October and November 2023, at least 1,000 Jordanians were arrested for participating in protests against the genocide in Gaza in Amman.

Journalist Hiba Abu Taha was sentenced to a year in prison after she published an article exposing the Jordanian role in collaborating with the US, British and French militaries to shoot down drones and rockets from Iran targeting the Zionist regime and a second article exposing the role of Jordanian corporations in providing goods to the Zionist regime amid the genocide, in order to avoid the blockade imposed by Yemen in the Red Sea.

Yet no matter the repression and the crimes, the borders of occupied Palestine will never be kept “safe” for the occupier, colonizer and genocidaire, from the Palestinian people and the Jordanian people, from the entire nation.

Glory to the martyrs!

Freedom for all prisoners of the Palestinian cause, from Jordan to Palestine!