A close reading of Chapter 7 of POVERTY, BY AMERICA

Wednesday, December 04, 2024

7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Teach-In

Leon Phat

415-948-4265

Google Meet (online virtual meeting): meet.google.com/xbi-qaeu-ztm

Matthew Desmond's POVERTY, BY AMERICA was a San Francisco One City, One Book selection a year ago. Chapter 7 opens with an anecdote about Leo Tolstoy and his encounter with urban poverty in 1881. Desmond misses a real chance to make his book compelling because he leaves us without the public policy analysis and prescription that Tolstoy served up after the Russian author read San Francisco author Henry George.



Join an "In Citeful Book Club" close reading of Desmond's Chapter 7 to discover what the Princeton sociology dilettante deprived his would-do-well readers of, namely Tolstoy's real McCoy message.



