The universal "land acknowledgment" walking tour

Date:

Saturday, December 07, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel

312 Mason Street

Join a FREE 25 years and walking walking tour surveying San Francisco social movement history through the lens of society's intersection with real estate.



What have Ethnic Studies, BLM, Occupy Wall Street, The Latter Day Saints, the American Indian Movement, Israel Palestine, the environmental movement, housing and wage issues, and plenty more to do with San Francisco? Come find out, as presented by a longtime (and still teaching)

k-12 Civics teacher.



Land, buildings, and revolutionaries.

