The universal "land acknowledgment" walking tour
Saturday, December 07, 2024
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Teach-In
David Giesen
415-948-4265
meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
Join a FREE 25 years and walking walking tour surveying San Francisco social movement history through the lens of society's intersection with real estate.
What have Ethnic Studies, BLM, Occupy Wall Street, The Latter Day Saints, the American Indian Movement, Israel Palestine, the environmental movement, housing and wage issues, and plenty more to do with San Francisco? Come find out, as presented by a longtime (and still teaching)
k-12 Civics teacher.
Land, buildings, and revolutionaries.
Land, buildings, and revolutionaries.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
