Missing Peace Mondays: BDS During the Holidays

Date:

Monday, December 09, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Join CODEPINK for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize.



Join us to discuss the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Movement during the holiday season and how to talk about Palestine to your families and friends!



Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) is a Palestinian-led movement for freedom, justice, and equality, and a key organizing strategy against Israeli apartheid. Today and everyday: Support Palestine by boycotting products that uplift the ongoing genocide in Palestine. It's important to put our money where our mouth is.