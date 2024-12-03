12/5/24 Emergency Action DemonstrationSTOP The Yoon Government Attack On The Workers & People Of KoreaSupport The KCTU General Strike & Korean People-Yoon Out NOW!Released Jailed Trade Unionists & Political PrisonersThursday December 5th, 2024 12:00 pmKorean Consulate3500 Clay StSan FranciscoKorean president Yoon Suk Yeol in a major attack on democratic and labor rights intitutedmartial law on 12/2/24 and ordered the suppression of all free speech, rallies, unions and the media.This is a threat to all working people and the democratic movement in Korea who havebeen rallying to impeach him and criminal prosecution of his corrupt wife. The government has also been pushing for war with China and North Korea with support by the United States which is building US military bases throughout the country.The entire parliament including Yoon’s own party voted to revoke this coup and the KCTU has called for an indefinite general strike against this attack on the workers and people of Korea.There continue to be jailed trade unionists who the government and companies have targeted.Whether this martial law is in place or has been temporarily removed the threat remains and in the US the threat of martial laws is growing.Initated byUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyWorkWeekEndorsed by International GroupStatement From The Korean KCTU Against The Declaration of Martial Law By The Yoon GovernmentYoon Suk-yeol's Anti-Democratic Dictatorial Declaration: The People Will Not Forgive this Anti-Democratic Martial Law. The unimaginable has happened. Martial law has been declared for the first time in 44 years. On December 3rd, Yoon Suk-yeol announced an emergency statement at the Presidential Office in Yongsan late at night and declared martial law. While the stated reason for declaring martial law is "to eradicate pro-North Korean forces and maintain the constitutional order," all citizens except Yoon Suk-yeol understand the true meaning of this martial law declaration. Yoon Suk-yeol has chosen the irrational and anti- democratic method of martial law to extend his political life as he has been driven to the edge. Martial law was a tool chosen by the military dictatorships of Park Chung-hee and Chun Doo-hwan to destroy democracy and human rights in order to extend their power. It is a measure that hasn't been taken for 44 years since our society achieved at least a formal democratic system. In the end, faced with a crisis of his own power, Yoon Suk- yeol has essentially admitted to his anti-democratic dictatorship through this irrational and anti-democratic measure of martial law. The people will not forgive this. They remember the fate of regimes that declared martial law. The people clearly remember the end of regimes that deceived the citizens and damaged democracy. The people never forgave regimes that suppressed citizens and violated democracy. The Yoon Suk-yeol regime has declared its own end of power. The declaration of martial law is effectively a declaration of the Yoon regime's end. All citizens and people of this land, including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, will declare the end of Yoon Suk-yeol through this martial law. This is now the end for Yoon Suk-yeol.December 3, 2024Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU)BWIBuilding and WoodWorkers' InternationalSouth Korea targets more trade unionists in new wave of arrests1045016.pngThree leaders of the Gyeonggi Midwest Construction Workers Branch of the Korean Construction Workers' Union (KCWU) on 8 March were arrested and charged for allegedly disrupting business after holding a rally that sought the adoption of their collective bargaining agreement. The charged trade union leaders, including the former and current presidents of KCWU’s Gyeonggi Midwest Construction Workers Branch, were also accused of resorting to intimidation for requesting employers to hire union members. Two of the said trade unionists received two-year prison sentences, while the other one was meted with a one-and-a half-year sentence.Currently, 8 trade union leaders from KCWU have already been detained and charged by authorities. Since last year, 500 trade unionists are under investigation, and at least three individuals are scheduled for court hearings. 20 mobile phones owned by trade unionists were also seized by authorities. South Korean trade unions said that the latest arrests and charges against the said labour leaders are part of the government’s continuing assault on trade union rights, particularly the right to associate, organise and collectively bargain.CWU is affiliated with the Korean Federation of Construction Industry Trade Unions (KFCITU). Last 28 February, KFCITU, KCWU and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) held a massive demonstration to protest the South Korean government’s relentless attack on trade union rights, particularly its weaponisation of laws to legally harass trade unionists. The Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) for the protesting trade unionists. BWI also joined KCWU, KFCITU and KCTU in filing a complaint against the South Korean government before the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Committee on Freedom of Association.South Korea: BWI supports unions’ fight vs. state persecutionThe Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI) expresses its full support for the Korean Federation of Construction Industry Trade Unions (KFCITU) and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) as they collectively push back against their government’s continuing assault on trade union rights, particularly the right to associate, organise and collectively bargain. BWI adds its voice in strongly denouncing the South Korean government’s anti-union and anti-worker schemes, notably against the Korean Construction Workers’ Union (KCWU), an industrial affiliate of the KFCITU.For several years now, the South Korean government has weaponised various laws to civilly and criminally sanction the KCWU for actions and activities which are completely lawful and protected by the Constitution of Republic of Korea and the International Labour Organisation’s various conventions (ILO). This started in 2021 with the creation of the “Task Force for Eradicating Unlawful Activities at Construction Sites” which maliciously misclassified trade unions as mere “associations” and its members as “business entities. In doing so, unions, such as the KCWU, have been accused of engaging in anti-competitive behavior, such as price-fixing. It also imposed exorbitant penalty surcharges for KCWU activities and extortionate fines for its alleged violation of the country’s Fair Hiring Act. It even ridiculously prosecuted KCWU for the so-called crime of coercion for simply making collective bargaining demands to employers to hire union members. Currently, a total of 103 unionists and workers were reportedly prosecuted, including one arrest.Due to the increasing state persecution against the KCWU, BWI, FFCITU and KCTU jointly filed a complaint against the South Korean government before the ILO’s Committee on Freedom of Association. The complaint asserts that the South Korean government, including the police, public prosecutors, the Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL), and the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), have misused various laws, including the Criminal Law, the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act and the Fair Hiring Procedure Act to legally harass the KCWU and create a chilling effect on union activities in South Korea. BWI calls on the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association to urgently act on the complaint even as it continuously demands the South Korean government to cease its abuse of the KCWU, and fully recognise trade union rights.On 28 February, South Korean trade unionists and workers will hold a big demonstration to protest their government’s relentless attack on trade union rights. BWI sends it solidarity to our South Korean sisters and brothers as they take the streets to defend and safeguard labour and trade union rights. We join them in their fight. We will continue to build higher unities and raise our voices until the victory of South Korean construction workers is completely secured.South Korea: BWI welcomes ILO recommendations on KCWU case; demands gov’t to end anti-union persecution1064581.jpegThe Building and Woodworkers’ International (BWI) lauds the recommendations issued by the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association (CFA) concerning the case it filed along with the Korean Federation of Construction Industry Trade Union (KFCITU) and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) against the South Korean government. This case, rooted in the government’s systematic targeting of Korean Construction Workers’ Union (KCWU) leaders and members, spotlights the perilous conditions facing workers, including the tragic loss of Hoe-dong Yang, a KCWU member, who self-immolated while under investigation, protesting the harsh crackdown on union activities.The persecution of KCWU leaders stems from repeated hostile actions spearheaded by President Yoon Seok-yul and high-ranking politicians. During a live cabinet meeting on 21 February 2023, President Yoon publicly labeled construction unions as “geon pok,” or "construction gangsters," equating them with criminal syndicates, a stance that has fueled ongoing repression of unionists and exposed them to severe risks.The ILO CFA’s recommendations reflect an urgent call for change and for South Korea to address the systemic issues that threaten workers' rights. Key recommendations include:Worker-Employer Consultations: The Committee urges the government to initiate dialogue with construction industry representatives to address employment instability and mitigate recruitment conflicts on worksites.Protection of Union Rights: The Committee directs the Fair Trade Commission to cease interfering with legitimate union activities and calls for clear guidelines to safeguard freedom of association and collective bargaining.Assurance of Non-Repression for Peaceful Action: The ILO Committee recommends that South Korea ensure union members are not subject to arrest, prosecution, or sentencing for peaceful protests or advocacy on workplace safety issues.These recommendations align with demands from the KFCITU, which includes the KCWU. KFCITU has further urged the South Korean government to pass laws supporting autonomous labor-management negotiations, amend Articles 2 and 3 of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act to guarantee rights for dependent self-employed workers, and halt Fair Trade Commission interference. Additionally, KFCITU calls for a formal government apology to the KCWU and the family of Bro. Yang for the indiscriminate criminalization of union activities.BWI General Secretary Ambet Yuson stated: “The ILO’s recommendations lay out a critical framework for the South Korean government to end its anti-union practices and to honor the rights of workers to organize without fear. BWI condemns the harsh sentencing and imprisonment of five KFCITU members, an action that reflects the deeply troubling suppression of union voices. We stand with KFCITU in calling on President Yoon’s administration to immediately implement the ILO’s recommendations, release these unjustly detained unionists, and cease its intimidation of workers. The sacrifice of Bro. Yang and the suffering of KFCITU members make it clear that these rights cannot be compromised, and justice cannot be delayed.”As South Korea assumes the position of Chair of the ILO Governing Body, BWI urges the government to demonstrate its commitment to international labor standards by fully implementing the CFA’s recommendations. BWI stands in unwavering solidarity with KCWU and all South Korean workers advocating for their rights and will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure accountability and justice.