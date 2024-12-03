Arrest Senator Alex Padilla for Genocide

Date:

Friday, December 06, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellissier

Location Details:

333 Bush Street (Alex Padilla's office)

Arrest Senator Alex Padilla for Genocide & War Crimes

RACCOON joins CodePink & local unions in a protest at his office



The action includes delivery of a CodePink petition to Padilla, picketing, bannering, chanting, sidewalk chalking, a Die-In, and “Arrest Padilla for Funding Genocide!” Street Theatre.



We want Senator Padilla to:



STOP voting for weapons to Israel

Vote NO on HR 9495 (the "non-profit killer bill")

STOP accepting donations from AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee)



This rally is organized by CODEPINK, RACOON, Extinction Rebellion Peace, and United Front Committees for a Labor Party and Against Deportations.



“Padilla voted for $20 billion more in weapons to Israel. This is despite our urgent need for resources here in California for our families and the overwhelming demands of his constituents to stop supporting genocide with U.S. weapons! Padilla clearly does not care about saving the lives of Palestinians. He is breaking U.S. and international law by continuing to fund weapons despite Israel’s starvation in Gaza,” --- Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK organizer



“Padilla is spending our taxes to fund mass murder, with U.S. weapons, of children, families, ethnic cleansing, genocide, mass destruction of towns, homes, churches, hospitals, drinking water, and farms—all for Israel’s land grab" -- Lawrence Abbott, a concerned constituent.



“Senator Padilla = War Criminal" -- Hank Pellisiser - RACCOON organizer



