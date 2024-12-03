The first statewide demonstration in California took place in Sacramento against the threat of mass deportation of millions of immigrants and migrants by the incoming Trump government.

In the first California statewide rally on December 2, 2024 against the threat of mass deportations, immigrants and their supporters rallied at the Sacramento Capitol to demand the Governor Gavin Newsom not allow State land to be used for detention facilities.Rally participants said that the immigrant and migrant community has already been terrorized by Trump's threat of mass deportation and speakers called on organizing a defense campaign for them and their families. Speakers also criticized Newsom for vetoing a bill that would have protected immigrant workers at the University of California.One of the sponsors of the rally Ice Out Of California called for a campaign to drive ICE out of the state. Other speakers talked about the racist reactionary program of Project 2025 and the threat to all democratic rights.Production of Labor Video Project