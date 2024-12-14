Rise, Act, Unite: Your Voice, Our Future!

Date:

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Santa Cruz County

Location Details:

Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St, Santa Cruz

After the national election, many of us feel angry, afraid, and anxious. Indivisible Santa Cruz County stands with you! Join us for Rise, Act, Unite: Your Voice, Our Future on Saturday, December 14th, at 10 a.m.–11:30 a.m. at the Museum of Art and History (MAH-705 Front St., Santa Cruz).



This event aims to connect community groups, foster collaboration, and build solidarity. We have invited many local organizations and groups for you to meet and connect with to learn what you can do to help unite to strengthen our community and prepare for the challenges ahead!



GOALS OF THE EVENT

1. Education

2. Building Community

3. Connecting to each other



EVENT SCHEDULE

Brief welcome followed by a few guest speakers (20–25 minutes). Followed by community dialogue with one another and tabling with groups and organizations.



GROUPS TABLING

Updated soon...