Holiday Art Market for Gaza! Saturday Dec 14th, 5-9pm at SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave (from @neuroqueer_wildkat)We are local makers: artists, herbalists and craftspeople, presenting our handmade arts for sale in support of families in Gaza.Come buy some gifts, schmooze and drink tea, hear live music, we will also have baked goods for sale.ATTENTION: Seeking more artists! DM Amber @neuroqueer_wildkat if you'd like to sell or donate art. You can either have a stand or donate your pieces and we can sell them alongside our own.Access Info: Wheelchair accessible, mask mandatory indoorsID: a red and green themed flyer with pomegranates and olive leaves, text is same as above6-9pm // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!Info from Hub IG - https://www.instagram.com/p/DDGnYD9xXQm/ —@@@@@—SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_spaceAnd SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub