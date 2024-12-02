top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Central Valley Government & Elections Immigrant Rights

Deportation of Immigrants Not an Option in California

by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
Immigrant and human rights activists marched in Sacramento at the State capitol saying that, Deportation of Immigrants is Not an Option in California.
Immigrant and human rights activists marched in Sacramento at the State capitol saying that, Deportation of Immigrants is Not an Option i...
original image (2000x1333)
SACRAMENTO (12-02) – Immigrant and human rights activists and their supporters from across the state rallied and marched today around the California State Capitol building in calling attention to president-elect Donald Trump’s campaign promise of deporting 11 million unauthorized migrants.

Those demonstrating were calling on legislators to “Stop Mass Deportation and Protect California Immigrants.”

Billed as the first deportation protest to stand in defiance of Trump’s campaign promise to “take the handcuffs off ICE,” many held signs saying “No ICE in California, Dignity Over Detention, We are Human, MAGA out of California, We are People, Immigrant Justice is Health Justice, Amnesty for Immigrants, Stop Project 2025 and Protect Farmworkers,” while also calling for livable wages and affordable housing for all.

California presently has over one million children who have at least one immigrant parent, many of whom would face family separation and detention because of the plan. At the rally before the march, one speaker addressing the crowd noted that “When one immigrant suffers, we all suffer together” in calling for immigrant justice.

While the protest was taking place outside, inside the Capitol the legislature was in special session called by Governor Gavin Newson to pass a bill to “Protect California values” by allocating $25 million for a legal defense fund to pay for anticipated lawsuits by the federal government. Newsom noted that addition monies will be needed in “Protecting California values” when the state is sued for standing in defiance to the Trump plan.

Trump has indicated that he would “On day one…launch the largest deportation program of criminals in American history,” followed by removing those who have exhausted their asylum bids but who remain in the country. The plan, however, to detain and deport such a massive number of people from the US would be a long and complicated endeavor.

While Trump makes the process sound easy, any new program by ICE would need a massive infusion of funding along with newly hired personnel that for now are lacking. One little discussed issue, too, is that receiving countries may likely refuse to accept any deportees, leaving those rounded up subject to confinement while their cases make their way through the courts.

None of this was lost on protesters who vowed to continue in their struggle to see that immigrant rights are preserved, and that undocumented people can seek sanctuary in the Golden State protected by California law.

One other important milestone today saw 59 women legislators being sworn into office as the largest number of women ever to serve in both houses. Women now make up 49 precent of California’s legislature.

Rhodesia Ransom, one of those newly elected, was quoted as saying that “female lawmakers bring a different perspective to the office.” Hopefully this will have the desired effect of creating a more compassionate and caring approach to solving many of the state’s issues.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2024 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide


For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_2_dsc04222_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_3_dsc04245_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_4_dsc04277_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_5_l1110201_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_6_l1110220_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_7_l1110245_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_8_l1110227_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_9_dsc04274_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_10_l1110232_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_11_l1110250_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_11_l1110297_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_12_l1110267_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 9:02PM
sm_14_dsc04284_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code