Trump & His Fascist Supporters Continue To Threaten the American Public With Tyranny, Mayhem, and Threats of Violence!

The latest WAR headlines & some anti-war music linksBy Lynda Carson - December 2, 2024There are no shortages of WAR and threats of Nuclear War headlines gracing the TV news, newspapers, and Google Newswire, as people in War's are dying in large numbers, being injured, and are going hungry, as the madness of fascist convicted felon Donald J. Trump and his right-wing extremist neo-Nazi MAGA Republicans threaten Americans with more Tax Cuts for the rich, job losses, major tariffs on imports, WAR on the enemy within and migrants, and massive budget cuts to federal domestic programs to assist the poor, and middle class.... What a world.Our nation is in dire straits as a result.Reportedly, “U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2022 was $876.94B, a 8.77% increase from 2021. U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2021 was $806.23B, a 3.58% increase from 2020. U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2020 was $778.40B, a 6% increase from 2019.”As of 11 March 2024 the US Department of Defense fiscal year 2025 (FY2025) budget request was $849.8 billion.Meanwhile: Reportedly, “The latest Republican House appropriations bills would, among other things:• take away funding for K-12 students in low-income communities and programs that make higher education more affordable;• increase hardship for families struggling to pay rent by reducing funding for housing assistance;• exacerbate challenges for parents and providers by failing to make meaningful investments in child care;• hamper our nation’s ability to address climate change and protect the environment by cutting funding for clean energy technology and programs that support clean air and water;• underfund critical government services, including the Social Security Administration’s ability to respond to inquiries and process applications for disability benefits; and• reduce funding for agencies that protect workers’ rights and provide job training programs to help people develop new skills and boost their employment prospects.Many of these cuts would affect investments in people and communities that have been under-resourced for decades, such as Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, people with disabilities, and families with low incomes of all races and ethnicities.”This is just a partial snapshot of what is happening at the moment, revealing that we all are in deep trouble.See the latest WAR headlines & some anti-war music links that are further below for those of you who may have the blues...Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com >>>>>>>>According to the "The New Republic"Trump’s Genius Plan to Release Gaza Hostages: More War6 hours agoBy Hafiz RashidAl JeezeraTrump says ‘hell to pay’ if captives in Gaza not released6 hours agoNew York Times - MoreThe Secret Pentagon War Game That Offers a Stark Warning for Our Times12 hours agoBy William LangewiescheMoreNuclear Bomb Map Shows Impact of US Weapons on North Korea, Russia, China2 days agoBy Jordan KingThe Economic TimesMoreIs World War III inevitable? This is a simulation of how nuclear war would unfold over 12 days by the Pent14 hours agoMorePutin threatens Ukraine with nuclear missiles2 days agoBy Michael SmerconishMoreFrightening apocalyptic map shows the best and worst US states to live in during nuclear war17 hours agoMoreInside America's Nuke-Proof Bunkers As Russian Threats Drive Demand9 hours agoBy Hugh CameronCNBC - MoreTrump's Defense pick, Pete Hegseth, faces new media report on alleged alcohol abuse, sexual improprietyNews about ceasefire • Hezbollah • IsraelMoreIsrael and Hezbollah exchange strikes as ceasefire violations mount5 hours agoBy Adam Makary & Maya GebeilyMoreDeadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon after Hezbollah attacks, testing shaky ceasefire31 minutes agoBy Tamara Qiblawi, Ruba Alhenawi & Charbel MalloMoreLIVE: Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon, testing ceasefire with Hezbollah52 minutes agoBy Zaheena Rasheed & Lyndal RowlandsMoreU.S. tells Israel it is concerned Lebanon ceasefire could unravel6 hours agoBy Barak RavidMoreHow the Lebanon Cease-Fire Was Saved After an ICC Warrant Nearly Upended It11 hours agoBy Dov Lieber, Matthew Dalton & Michael R. GordonMoreOpinion | Today’s Opinions: Life under Israeli bombardment in Lebanon57 minutes agoBy Amanda KatzAl Jazeera EnglishMoreIsraeli forces kill 11 people in Lebanon, testing ceasefire with Hezbollah29 minutes agoBy Zaheena Rasheed & Lyndal RowlandsThe Times of IndiaMoreHezbollah, Israel exchange fire, testing fragile truce44 minutes agoThe Washington PostMoreLive briefing: Israeli military strikes Lebanese targets after Hezbollah fires on Israel2 hours agoBy Susannah George, Kelly Kasulis Cho & Kareem FahimThe Washington PostMoreBiden surges arms to Ukraine, fearing Trump will halt U.S. aid26 minutes agoBy Michael Birnbaum, Missy Ryan & Siobhán O’GradyThe New York TimesMoreU.S. Sending $725 Million in Arms to Ukraine, Including More Land Mines1 hour agoBy John IsmayDepartment of DefenseMoreU.S. Provides More Security Assistance to Ukraine5 hours agoBy David VergunMoreLive briefing: Israeli military strikes Lebanese targets after Hezbollah fires on Israel18 minutes agoBy Susannah George, Kelly Kasulis Cho & Kareem FahimMoreRussia and Iran Pledge Support for Syria’s al-Assad Against Advancing Rebels7 hours agoBy Vivian YeeMoreSyria, Russia forces step up air raids in a bid to slow opposition advance14 hours agoMoreAs Iran sends forces to Syria, IDF warns it not to smuggle arms to Hezbollah12 hours agoMoreSyria’s Assad trapped by rebel advance and refusal to compromiseYesterdayBy Raya Jalabi & Andrew England>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth 1967Just The Essentials [Drug Collection]- Johnny Depp as Raul Duke/HST- Fear and Loathing in Las VegasYo La Tengo - Nuclear War Version 1BLACK PANTHERS film "OFF THE PIG" (1968) EXCERPTGood Morning BeautifulNatacha Atlas - Leysh Nat'Arak - (Jul 3, 2012 ... Sad that it has only become worse now. Free Palestine and end Apartheid.)Beatles - Let It BeThe Rolling Stones - Gimme ShelterArmageddon Days Are Here (Again) By The TheNatacha Atlas | Damascus & OutroJohn Lennon & Yoko Ono: Give Peace A ChanceYusuf / Cat Stevens - Where Do The Children Play (live, Majikat - Earth Tour 1976)Metallica: OneAlice In Chains - RoosterBlack Sabbath ~ War PigsThe Animals - We Gotta Get Out Of This PlaceRoger Waters - The Bravery of Being Out of RangeThe Violence Of TruthNatacha Atlas - When I Close My Eyes.mkvJefferson Airplane - War MovieCassandra Wilson - Vietnam bluesMoody Blues - Question - Royal Albert HallWhy do we never get an answerWhen were knocking at the door?With a thousand million questionsAbout hate and death and war.Or here..Edwin Starr - War (Original Video - 1969)Samer - Free Palestine ft.WorkRate [Music Video]Bob Dylan - With God on Our SideBilly Joel - Goodnight SaigonJohn Lennon - Imagine - 1971Cassandra Wilson with George Benson - Death Letter (1998)Masters Of War-Staple SingersRUTH COPELAND & FUNKADELIC -"GIMME SHELTER" (1972)Vietnam War Music - Jefferson Airplane - White RabbitMaher Zain 🍉 Free PalestineAmjad Ali Khan "Raga for peace" 2014 Nobel Peace Prize ConcertFever Tree - San Francisco Girls (1968)Country Joe & the Fish -- Vietnam songNeil Young - Johnny Depp - Jim Jarmusch - Dead Man Theme (long version)Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Red Right HandCassandra Wilson - Wichita LinemanJefferson Airplane - VolunteersJohn Lennon - God (Remastered 2010)The The (With Sinead O'Connor) ~ Kingdom Of Rain ~ Mind BombCassandra Wilson - Love is blindnessCountry Joe and the Fish - I Feel Like I'm Fixin' To Die Rag (vinyl rip)Pink Floyd - When The Tigers Broke FreeYo La Tengo - Nuclear War (version 2)Alicia Keyes - Holy WarRolling Stones - Paint It BlackEddie Vedder & Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan - The Face Of LoveYusuf Cat Stevens - Peace Train (Remastered 2021)Yusuf Cat Stevens sings Wild World at the Stand Up for Palestine ConcertCassandra Wilson - Solomon SangDavid Crosby - What Are Their NamesMoody Blues - When You're A Free ManFull Metal Jacket 4K | I Am Your Drill Instructor MashupGood Morning Vietnam Best ScenesYusuf / Cat Stevens – Peace Train (Live at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, 2006)I was only 19"Bella Ciao" - Italian Anti-Fascist Song (Rare Version)La Casa de Papel - Bella Chao - Diego Moreno (Original Artist)Johnny Cash sings "What Is Truth" - anti-war songGill Scott-Heron - Waiting for the Axe to FallPig Nixon (Red Star Singers)Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young "Ohio"Find the Cost of FreedomWhere Have All The Flowers Gone (Pete Seeger Tribute) - Joan BaezSteppenwolf - Draft ResisterWar Is Starting Again (Lightning Hopkins)Hell No, I Aint Gonna Go (Matt Jones)Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate SonMoratorium (Bring Our Brothers Home) (Buffy Sainte-Marie)Funkadelic - March to the Witch's CastleNapalm Sticks to Kids (Covered Wagon Musicians)The Fires of NapalmNapalm Blues (Badger King)Arlo Guthrie & Pete Seeger - Draft Dodger RagHole in the Ground (Tom Parrott)Joan Baez - Hasta Siempre Comandante Che GuevaraLeonard Cohen - The PartisanBob Dylan, 1963, MASTERS OF WARNeil Young - Lotta Love (2016 Remaster)Bruce Cockburn - Indian WarsNatasha Atlas - MoonchildCassandra Wilson - FragileDead Can Dance - The Carnival Is OverWhat Are You Fighting For (Phil Ochs)The Cruel War (Peter, Paul & Mary)Cassandra Wilson - If Loving You Is WrongNatasha Atlas - It's a Man's WorldDead Can Dance ~ The Ubiquitous Mr. LovegroveWhere Are You Now, My Son? (Joan Baez) - anti-war songTim Buckley - No Man Can Find the WarOpen Letter to the President (Roy C) - anti-war songDead Can Dance - How Fortunate the Man With NoneJoan Baez - I Wish the Wars Were All OverAni DiFranco - Millennium TheaterThe Youngbloods - Get TogetherDead Can Dance - Tell Me About the ForestLyndon Johnson Told the Nation (Tom Paxton)Tom Paxton - Talking Vietnam Potluck BluesDonovan - Universal SoldierDire Straits - Brothers In ArmsFunkadelic - The Electric Spanking of War BabiesJohn Lennon - I Don't Wanna Be A Soldier Mama (Remastered 2010)Joan Baez - Brothers in ArmsCurtis Mayfield - We Got to Have PeaceChairmen of the Board - Men Are Getting ScarceYo La Tengo - Nuclear War (Version 3)The Doors - The End (HQ/HD video) - short version videoThe Doors - The End - long versionMeanwhile, "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (3/10) Movie CLIP with Johnny Depp - The Hotel on Acid">>>>>>>>>>>>>>