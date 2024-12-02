top
East Bay U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections

The latest WAR headlines & some anti-war music links

by Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Mon, Dec 2, 2024 8:50PM
Trump & His Fascist Supporters Continue To Threaten the American Public With Tyranny, Mayhem, and Threats of Violence!
Trump &amp; His Fascist Supporters Continue To Threaten the American Public With Tyranny, Mayhem, and Threats of Violence!
original image (1440x907)
The latest WAR headlines & some anti-war music links

By Lynda Carson - December 2, 2024

There are no shortages of WAR and threats of Nuclear War headlines gracing the TV news, newspapers, and Google Newswire, as people in War's are dying in large numbers, being injured, and are going hungry, as the madness of fascist convicted felon Donald J. Trump and his right-wing extremist neo-Nazi MAGA Republicans threaten Americans with more Tax Cuts for the rich, job losses, major tariffs on imports, WAR on the enemy within and migrants, and massive budget cuts to federal domestic programs to assist the poor, and middle class.... What a world.

Our nation is in dire straits as a result.

Reportedly, “U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2022 was $876.94B, a 8.77% increase from 2021. U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2021 was $806.23B, a 3.58% increase from 2020. U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2020 was $778.40B, a 6% increase from 2019.”

As of 11 March 2024 the US Department of Defense fiscal year 2025 (FY2025) budget request was $849.8 billion.

Meanwhile: Reportedly, “The latest Republican House appropriations bills would, among other things:

• take away funding for K-12 students in low-income communities and programs that make higher education more affordable;

• increase hardship for families struggling to pay rent by reducing funding for housing assistance;

• exacerbate challenges for parents and providers by failing to make meaningful investments in child care;

• hamper our nation’s ability to address climate change and protect the environment by cutting funding for clean energy technology and programs that support clean air and water;

• underfund critical government services, including the Social Security Administration’s ability to respond to inquiries and process applications for disability benefits; and

• reduce funding for agencies that protect workers’ rights and provide job training programs to help people develop new skills and boost their employment prospects.

Many of these cuts would affect investments in people and communities that have been under-resourced for decades, such as Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, people with disabilities, and families with low incomes of all races and ethnicities.”

This is just a partial snapshot of what is happening at the moment, revealing that we all are in deep trouble.

See the latest WAR headlines & some anti-war music links that are further below for those of you who may have the blues...

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

>>>>>>>>
According to the "The New Republic"

Trump’s Genius Plan to Release Gaza Hostages: More War

6 hours ago

By Hafiz Rashid

Al Jeezera

Trump says ‘hell to pay’ if captives in Gaza not released

6 hours ago

New York Times - More

The Secret Pentagon War Game That Offers a Stark Warning for Our Times

12 hours ago

By William Langewiesche

More

Nuclear Bomb Map Shows Impact of US Weapons on North Korea, Russia, China

2 days ago

By Jordan King

The Economic Times

More

Is World War III inevitable? This is a simulation of how nuclear war would unfold over 12 days by the Pent

14 hours ago

More

Putin threatens Ukraine with nuclear missiles

2 days ago

By Michael Smerconish

More

Frightening apocalyptic map shows the best and worst US states to live in during nuclear war

17 hours ago

More

Inside America's Nuke-Proof Bunkers As Russian Threats Drive Demand

9 hours ago

By Hugh Cameron

CNBC - More

Trump's Defense pick, Pete Hegseth, faces new media report on alleged alcohol abuse, sexual impropriety

News about ceasefire • Hezbollah • Israel

More

Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes as ceasefire violations mount

5 hours ago

By Adam Makary & Maya Gebeily

More

Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon after Hezbollah attacks, testing shaky ceasefire

31 minutes ago

By Tamara Qiblawi, Ruba Alhenawi & Charbel Mallo

More

LIVE: Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon, testing ceasefire with Hezbollah

52 minutes ago

By Zaheena Rasheed & Lyndal Rowlands

More

U.S. tells Israel it is concerned Lebanon ceasefire could unravel

6 hours ago

By Barak Ravid

More

How the Lebanon Cease-Fire Was Saved After an ICC Warrant Nearly Upended It

11 hours ago

By Dov Lieber, Matthew Dalton & Michael R. Gordon

More

Opinion | Today’s Opinions: Life under Israeli bombardment in Lebanon

57 minutes ago

By Amanda Katz

￼Al Jazeera English

More

Israeli forces kill 11 people in Lebanon, testing ceasefire with Hezbollah
29 minutes ago

By Zaheena Rasheed & Lyndal Rowlands

￼The Times of India

More

Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire, testing fragile truce
44 minutes ago

￼The Washington Post

More

Live briefing: Israeli military strikes Lebanese targets after Hezbollah fires on Israel
2 hours ago

By Susannah George, Kelly Kasulis Cho & Kareem Fahim

The Washington Post

More

Biden surges arms to Ukraine, fearing Trump will halt U.S. aid
26 minutes ago

By Michael Birnbaum, Missy Ryan & Siobhán O’Grady

￼The New York Times

More

U.S. Sending $725 Million in Arms to Ukraine, Including More Land Mines
1 hour ago

By John Ismay


Department of Defense

More

U.S. Provides More Security Assistance to Ukraine
5 hours ago

By David Vergun

More

Live briefing: Israeli military strikes Lebanese targets after Hezbollah fires on Israel

18 minutes ago

By Susannah George, Kelly Kasulis Cho & Kareem Fahim

More

Russia and Iran Pledge Support for Syria’s al-Assad Against Advancing Rebels

7 hours ago

By Vivian Yee

More

Syria, Russia forces step up air raids in a bid to slow opposition advance

14 hours ago

More

As Iran sends forces to Syria, IDF warns it not to smuggle arms to Hezbollah

12 hours ago

More

Syria’s Assad trapped by rebel advance and refusal to compromise

Yesterday

By Raya Jalabi & Andrew England

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth 1967

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80_39eAx3z

Just The Essentials [Drug Collection]- Johnny Depp as Raul Duke/HST- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgMFncbJD6o

Yo La Tengo - Nuclear War Version 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atMZEHhFQgs

BLACK PANTHERS film "OFF THE PIG" (1968) EXCERPT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSlpRp4wLCw&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=8

Good Morning Beautiful

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxaGRirMaIg&list=PLfGibfZATlGoQgM5f4U_stca6S2uWvHt0&index=1

Natacha Atlas - Leysh Nat'Arak - (Jul 3, 2012 ... Sad that it has only become worse now. Free Palestine and end Apartheid.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5w55pTfSfY&lc=UghPsbCErsG15XgCoAEC

Beatles - Let It Be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Mafp9vjBhQ

The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbmS3tQJ7Os

Armageddon Days Are Here (Again) By The The

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lel0PzhU6Pk

Natacha Atlas | Damascus & Outro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FriVCeJgBHU

John Lennon & Yoko Ono: Give Peace A Chance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acb15JsCGSk

Yusuf / Cat Stevens - Where Do The Children Play (live, Majikat - Earth Tour 1976)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xunG9jWd1TY

Metallica: One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM8bTdBs-cw&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=1

Alice In Chains - Rooster

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAE6Il6OTcs&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=4

Black Sabbath ~ War Pigs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUXuQ6Zd9w&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=2

The Animals - We Gotta Get Out Of This Place

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJVpihgwE18&list=PLXIjV5fND6OiKglFJ_-Q5t2hI45eRWAD8&index=2

Roger Waters - The Bravery of Being Out of Range

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JamLmpVOgE0&list=PLfascT4Nc1e47c9tv4guaufJIc0RNHykX&index=31

The Violence Of Truth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDHuNulOIfs&list=PLfGibfZATlGoQgM5f4U_stca6S2uWvHt0&index=3

Natacha Atlas - When I Close My Eyes.mkv

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR3EpsU8dLg

Jefferson Airplane - War Movie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ma9lGs_-OH0

Cassandra Wilson - Vietnam blues

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXpRZEazIzU

Moody Blues - Question - Royal Albert Hall

Why do we never get an answer
When were knocking at the door?
With a thousand million questions
About hate and death and war.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmOZFAYeurY

Or here..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdyqhMzzWkw

Edwin Starr - War (Original Video - 1969)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01-2pNCZiNk&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=7

Samer - Free Palestine ft.WorkRate [Music Video]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8axkp8Y1F1g

Bob Dylan - With God on Our Side

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y2FuDY6Q4M&list=PLfascT4Nc1e47c9tv4guaufJIc0RNHykX&index=29

Billy Joel - Goodnight Saigon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qjzjhl-QztE

John Lennon - Imagine - 1971

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOs9Osz3UFQ

Cassandra Wilson with George Benson - Death Letter (1998)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3tkr47bDlw

Masters Of War-Staple Singers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0h5gjO6cOA&list=PLfascT4Nc1e47c9tv4guaufJIc0RNHykX&index=26

RUTH COPELAND & FUNKADELIC -"GIMME SHELTER" (1972)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZReJBEYZ_G8&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=10

Vietnam War Music - Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bDBco_kpi0

Maher Zain 🍉 Free Palestine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvSLj2fKqZo

Amjad Ali Khan "Raga for peace" 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Concert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1nCQ3vA3Jc

Fever Tree - San Francisco Girls (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdTYSHAMXp0

Country Joe & the Fish -- Vietnam song

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qPUJhy0Dz4

Neil Young - Johnny Depp - Jim Jarmusch - Dead Man Theme (long version)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v58h57VM0_c

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrxePKps87k

Cassandra Wilson - Wichita Lineman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sC_60O5yQ0

Jefferson Airplane - Volunteers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SboRijhWFDU

John Lennon - God (Remastered 2010)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCNkPpq1giU

The The (With Sinead O'Connor) ~ Kingdom Of Rain ~ Mind Bomb

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkJlrfzzh1g&list=PLfGibfZATlGoQgM5f4U_stca6S2uWvHt0&index=4

Cassandra Wilson - Love is blindness

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHozETiJBZI

Country Joe and the Fish - I Feel Like I'm Fixin' To Die Rag (vinyl rip)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyr7P8VCPDg

Pink Floyd - When The Tigers Broke Free

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9b9UhFe6Eg&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=3

Yo La Tengo - Nuclear War (version 2)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FShnILtLnoQ

Alicia Keyes - Holy War

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4zPDC8GIXE

Rolling Stones - Paint It Black

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyYI6lLRYxM

Eddie Vedder & Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan - The Face Of Love
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODxFCR3y7KQ

Yusuf Cat Stevens - Peace Train (Remastered 2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9cJRqsKZKo

Yusuf Cat Stevens sings Wild World at the Stand Up for Palestine Concert

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5EsSJdgyeI

Cassandra Wilson - Solomon Sang

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tjuZqDMNzU

David Crosby - What Are Their Names

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9a0rDLlSGSo

Moody Blues - When You're A Free Man

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eThjzUiWHQ

Full Metal Jacket 4K | I Am Your Drill Instructor Mashup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PerFdIrDBBQ

Good Morning Vietnam Best Scenes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Erf2iFHG44M

Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Peace Train (Live at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, 2006)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwOscsBm2dk

I was only 19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gmgwx77osw&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=4

"Bella Ciao" - Italian Anti-Fascist Song (Rare Version)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUAP-fE81zs

La Casa de Papel - Bella Chao - Diego Moreno (Original Artist)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5KCvpk8U4g

Johnny Cash sings "What Is Truth" - anti-war song

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgbL4ETqEiA

Gill Scott-Heron - Waiting for the Axe to Fall

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ze8avZ9Q4I&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=65

Pig Nixon (Red Star Singers)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucMtvL48aBg&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=98

Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young "Ohio"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCS-g3HwXdc

Find the Cost of Freedom

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMfvYxK9Zoo

Where Have All The Flowers Gone (Pete Seeger Tribute) - Joan Baez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3ly8cyWvkw

Steppenwolf - Draft Resister

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f7xBjTphaM&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=19

War Is Starting Again (Lightning Hopkins)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nURXoZ-cmjA

Hell No, I Aint Gonna Go (Matt Jones)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NMjsBNFPA4&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=5

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJ2J_5BJ5S8&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=22

Moratorium (Bring Our Brothers Home) (Buffy Sainte-Marie)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=disj9HwEf4Q&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=8

Funkadelic - March to the Witch's Castle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOFJozMKNAw&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=64

Napalm Sticks to Kids (Covered Wagon Musicians)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tUPO_fPyNE

The Fires of Napalm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JXWsjzk5GQ

Napalm Blues (Badger King)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_CuehQB_k0

Arlo Guthrie & Pete Seeger - Draft Dodger Rag

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7KEABwBix8

Hole in the Ground (Tom Parrott)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rSfKnjG1yI&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=24

Joan Baez - Hasta Siempre Comandante Che Guevara

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6lX1LlSSGk

Leonard Cohen - The Partisan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54rpIEGugTg

Bob Dylan, 1963, MASTERS OF WAR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-4PkbvwJKQ

Neil Young - Lotta Love (2016 Remaster)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5mLgLI4814

Bruce Cockburn - Indian Wars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=913JcJT1rjI

Natasha Atlas - Moonchild

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUPfvDH8X78

Cassandra Wilson - Fragile

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NPrH5QDmYI

Dead Can Dance - The Carnival Is Over

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPDLJ1UU2Uk

What Are You Fighting For (Phil Ochs)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhSRLHBYO8k&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=28

The Cruel War (Peter, Paul & Mary)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKIhBZL3p3I

Cassandra Wilson - If Loving You Is Wrong

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMSOSD1oqKo

Natasha Atlas - It's a Man's World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIqHP6MsAOk

Dead Can Dance ~ The Ubiquitous Mr. Lovegrove

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGhN2O6Eh6g

Where Are You Now, My Son? (Joan Baez) - anti-war song

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4a8xFesASg

Tim Buckley - No Man Can Find the War

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQ3g-msygwc

Open Letter to the President (Roy C) - anti-war song

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYz2WiYzIqU

Dead Can Dance - How Fortunate the Man With None

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52xJnC86CbQ

Joan Baez - I Wish the Wars Were All Over

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DucDdx9pLXo

Ani DiFranco - Millennium Theater

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OSAty_wX_4

The Youngbloods - Get Together

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAB3fyCIHpc

Dead Can Dance - Tell Me About the Forest

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiYBFwoyzoM


Lyndon Johnson Told the Nation (Tom Paxton)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXcG3tXYNF8

Tom Paxton - Talking Vietnam Potluck Blues

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMHRayIRMvE

Donovan - Universal Soldier

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmABwYoorLw


Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhdFe3evXpk

Funkadelic - The Electric Spanking of War Babies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KA6BhzA14Ww&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=66

John Lennon - I Don't Wanna Be A Soldier Mama (Remastered 2010)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMk673yHrJE

Joan Baez - Brothers in Arms

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjxNZH0qIe0

Curtis Mayfield - We Got to Have Peace

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCYigbsw4Ac&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=67

Chairmen of the Board - Men Are Getting Scarce

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLGucazx7Ow&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=69

Yo La Tengo - Nuclear War (Version 3)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vsXw9bY7dE

The Doors - The End (HQ/HD video) - short version video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2XCKRsYVik

The Doors - The End - long version

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQP8ihP1UMU

Meanwhile, "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (3/10) Movie CLIP with Johnny Depp - The Hotel on Acid"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOmtVFQ3WF8

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>

