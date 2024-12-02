From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The latest WAR headlines & some anti-war music links
Trump & His Fascist Supporters Continue To Threaten the American Public With Tyranny, Mayhem, and Threats of Violence!
The latest WAR headlines & some anti-war music links
By Lynda Carson - December 2, 2024
There are no shortages of WAR and threats of Nuclear War headlines gracing the TV news, newspapers, and Google Newswire, as people in War's are dying in large numbers, being injured, and are going hungry, as the madness of fascist convicted felon Donald J. Trump and his right-wing extremist neo-Nazi MAGA Republicans threaten Americans with more Tax Cuts for the rich, job losses, major tariffs on imports, WAR on the enemy within and migrants, and massive budget cuts to federal domestic programs to assist the poor, and middle class.... What a world.
Our nation is in dire straits as a result.
Reportedly, “U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2022 was $876.94B, a 8.77% increase from 2021. U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2021 was $806.23B, a 3.58% increase from 2020. U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2020 was $778.40B, a 6% increase from 2019.”
As of 11 March 2024 the US Department of Defense fiscal year 2025 (FY2025) budget request was $849.8 billion.
Meanwhile: Reportedly, “The latest Republican House appropriations bills would, among other things:
• take away funding for K-12 students in low-income communities and programs that make higher education more affordable;
• increase hardship for families struggling to pay rent by reducing funding for housing assistance;
• exacerbate challenges for parents and providers by failing to make meaningful investments in child care;
• hamper our nation’s ability to address climate change and protect the environment by cutting funding for clean energy technology and programs that support clean air and water;
• underfund critical government services, including the Social Security Administration’s ability to respond to inquiries and process applications for disability benefits; and
• reduce funding for agencies that protect workers’ rights and provide job training programs to help people develop new skills and boost their employment prospects.
Many of these cuts would affect investments in people and communities that have been under-resourced for decades, such as Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, people with disabilities, and families with low incomes of all races and ethnicities.”
This is just a partial snapshot of what is happening at the moment, revealing that we all are in deep trouble.
See the latest WAR headlines & some anti-war music links that are further below for those of you who may have the blues...
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>>
According to the "The New Republic"
Trump’s Genius Plan to Release Gaza Hostages: More War
￼
6 hours ago
By Hafiz Rashid
Al Jeezera
Trump says ‘hell to pay’ if captives in Gaza not released
￼
6 hours ago
New York Times - More
The Secret Pentagon War Game That Offers a Stark Warning for Our Times
12 hours ago
By William Langewiesche
More
Nuclear Bomb Map Shows Impact of US Weapons on North Korea, Russia, China
2 days ago
By Jordan King
The Economic Times
More
Is World War III inevitable? This is a simulation of how nuclear war would unfold over 12 days by the Pent
14 hours ago
More
Putin threatens Ukraine with nuclear missiles
2 days ago
By Michael Smerconish
More
Frightening apocalyptic map shows the best and worst US states to live in during nuclear war
17 hours ago
More
Inside America's Nuke-Proof Bunkers As Russian Threats Drive Demand
9 hours ago
By Hugh Cameron
CNBC - More
Trump's Defense pick, Pete Hegseth, faces new media report on alleged alcohol abuse, sexual impropriety
News about ceasefire • Hezbollah • Israel
More
Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes as ceasefire violations mount
￼
5 hours ago
By Adam Makary & Maya Gebeily
More
Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon after Hezbollah attacks, testing shaky ceasefire
￼
31 minutes ago
By Tamara Qiblawi, Ruba Alhenawi & Charbel Mallo
More
LIVE: Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon, testing ceasefire with Hezbollah
￼
52 minutes ago
By Zaheena Rasheed & Lyndal Rowlands
More
U.S. tells Israel it is concerned Lebanon ceasefire could unravel
￼
6 hours ago
By Barak Ravid
More
How the Lebanon Cease-Fire Was Saved After an ICC Warrant Nearly Upended It
￼
11 hours ago
By Dov Lieber, Matthew Dalton & Michael R. Gordon
More
Opinion | Today’s Opinions: Life under Israeli bombardment in Lebanon
￼
57 minutes ago
By Amanda Katz
￼Al Jazeera English
More
Israeli forces kill 11 people in Lebanon, testing ceasefire with Hezbollah
29 minutes ago
By Zaheena Rasheed & Lyndal Rowlands
￼The Times of India
More
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire, testing fragile truce
44 minutes ago
￼The Washington Post
More
Live briefing: Israeli military strikes Lebanese targets after Hezbollah fires on Israel
2 hours ago
By Susannah George, Kelly Kasulis Cho & Kareem Fahim
The Washington Post
More
Biden surges arms to Ukraine, fearing Trump will halt U.S. aid
26 minutes ago
By Michael Birnbaum, Missy Ryan & Siobhán O’Grady
￼The New York Times
More
U.S. Sending $725 Million in Arms to Ukraine, Including More Land Mines
1 hour ago
By John Ismay
￼
Department of Defense
More
U.S. Provides More Security Assistance to Ukraine
5 hours ago
By David Vergun
More
Live briefing: Israeli military strikes Lebanese targets after Hezbollah fires on Israel
￼
18 minutes ago
By Susannah George, Kelly Kasulis Cho & Kareem Fahim
More
Russia and Iran Pledge Support for Syria’s al-Assad Against Advancing Rebels
￼
7 hours ago
By Vivian Yee
More
Syria, Russia forces step up air raids in a bid to slow opposition advance
￼
14 hours ago
More
As Iran sends forces to Syria, IDF warns it not to smuggle arms to Hezbollah
￼
12 hours ago
More
Syria’s Assad trapped by rebel advance and refusal to compromise
￼
Yesterday
By Raya Jalabi & Andrew England
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth 1967
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80_39eAx3z
Just The Essentials [Drug Collection]- Johnny Depp as Raul Duke/HST- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgMFncbJD6o
Yo La Tengo - Nuclear War Version 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atMZEHhFQgs
BLACK PANTHERS film "OFF THE PIG" (1968) EXCERPT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSlpRp4wLCw&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=8
Good Morning Beautiful
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxaGRirMaIg&list=PLfGibfZATlGoQgM5f4U_stca6S2uWvHt0&index=1
Natacha Atlas - Leysh Nat'Arak - (Jul 3, 2012 ... Sad that it has only become worse now. Free Palestine and end Apartheid.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5w55pTfSfY&lc=UghPsbCErsG15XgCoAEC
Beatles - Let It Be
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Mafp9vjBhQ
The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbmS3tQJ7Os
Armageddon Days Are Here (Again) By The The
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lel0PzhU6Pk
Natacha Atlas | Damascus & Outro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FriVCeJgBHU
John Lennon & Yoko Ono: Give Peace A Chance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acb15JsCGSk
Yusuf / Cat Stevens - Where Do The Children Play (live, Majikat - Earth Tour 1976)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xunG9jWd1TY
Metallica: One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM8bTdBs-cw&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=1
Alice In Chains - Rooster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAE6Il6OTcs&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=4
Black Sabbath ~ War Pigs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUXuQ6Zd9w&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=2
The Animals - We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJVpihgwE18&list=PLXIjV5fND6OiKglFJ_-Q5t2hI45eRWAD8&index=2
Roger Waters - The Bravery of Being Out of Range
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JamLmpVOgE0&list=PLfascT4Nc1e47c9tv4guaufJIc0RNHykX&index=31
The Violence Of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDHuNulOIfs&list=PLfGibfZATlGoQgM5f4U_stca6S2uWvHt0&index=3
Natacha Atlas - When I Close My Eyes.mkv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR3EpsU8dLg
Jefferson Airplane - War Movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ma9lGs_-OH0
Cassandra Wilson - Vietnam blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXpRZEazIzU
Moody Blues - Question - Royal Albert Hall
Why do we never get an answer
When were knocking at the door?
With a thousand million questions
About hate and death and war.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmOZFAYeurY
Or here..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdyqhMzzWkw
Edwin Starr - War (Original Video - 1969)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01-2pNCZiNk&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=7
Samer - Free Palestine ft.WorkRate [Music Video]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8axkp8Y1F1g
Bob Dylan - With God on Our Side
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y2FuDY6Q4M&list=PLfascT4Nc1e47c9tv4guaufJIc0RNHykX&index=29
Billy Joel - Goodnight Saigon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qjzjhl-QztE
John Lennon - Imagine - 1971
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOs9Osz3UFQ
Cassandra Wilson with George Benson - Death Letter (1998)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3tkr47bDlw
Masters Of War-Staple Singers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0h5gjO6cOA&list=PLfascT4Nc1e47c9tv4guaufJIc0RNHykX&index=26
RUTH COPELAND & FUNKADELIC -"GIMME SHELTER" (1972)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZReJBEYZ_G8&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=10
Vietnam War Music - Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bDBco_kpi0
Maher Zain 🍉 Free Palestine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvSLj2fKqZo
Amjad Ali Khan "Raga for peace" 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Concert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1nCQ3vA3Jc
Fever Tree - San Francisco Girls (1968)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdTYSHAMXp0
Country Joe & the Fish -- Vietnam song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qPUJhy0Dz4
Neil Young - Johnny Depp - Jim Jarmusch - Dead Man Theme (long version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v58h57VM0_c
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrxePKps87k
Cassandra Wilson - Wichita Lineman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sC_60O5yQ0
Jefferson Airplane - Volunteers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SboRijhWFDU
John Lennon - God (Remastered 2010)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCNkPpq1giU
The The (With Sinead O'Connor) ~ Kingdom Of Rain ~ Mind Bomb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkJlrfzzh1g&list=PLfGibfZATlGoQgM5f4U_stca6S2uWvHt0&index=4
Cassandra Wilson - Love is blindness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHozETiJBZI
Country Joe and the Fish - I Feel Like I'm Fixin' To Die Rag (vinyl rip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyr7P8VCPDg
Pink Floyd - When The Tigers Broke Free
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9b9UhFe6Eg&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=3
Yo La Tengo - Nuclear War (version 2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FShnILtLnoQ
Alicia Keyes - Holy War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4zPDC8GIXE
Rolling Stones - Paint It Black
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyYI6lLRYxM
Eddie Vedder & Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan - The Face Of Love
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODxFCR3y7KQ
Yusuf Cat Stevens - Peace Train (Remastered 2021)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9cJRqsKZKo
Yusuf Cat Stevens sings Wild World at the Stand Up for Palestine Concert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5EsSJdgyeI
Cassandra Wilson - Solomon Sang
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tjuZqDMNzU
David Crosby - What Are Their Names
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9a0rDLlSGSo
Moody Blues - When You're A Free Man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eThjzUiWHQ
Full Metal Jacket 4K | I Am Your Drill Instructor Mashup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PerFdIrDBBQ
Good Morning Vietnam Best Scenes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Erf2iFHG44M
Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Peace Train (Live at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, 2006)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwOscsBm2dk
I was only 19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gmgwx77osw&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=4
"Bella Ciao" - Italian Anti-Fascist Song (Rare Version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUAP-fE81zs
La Casa de Papel - Bella Chao - Diego Moreno (Original Artist)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5KCvpk8U4g
Johnny Cash sings "What Is Truth" - anti-war song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgbL4ETqEiA
Gill Scott-Heron - Waiting for the Axe to Fall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ze8avZ9Q4I&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=65
Pig Nixon (Red Star Singers)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucMtvL48aBg&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=98
Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young "Ohio"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCS-g3HwXdc
Find the Cost of Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMfvYxK9Zoo
Where Have All The Flowers Gone (Pete Seeger Tribute) - Joan Baez
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3ly8cyWvkw
Steppenwolf - Draft Resister
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f7xBjTphaM&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=19
War Is Starting Again (Lightning Hopkins)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nURXoZ-cmjA
Hell No, I Aint Gonna Go (Matt Jones)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NMjsBNFPA4&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=5
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJ2J_5BJ5S8&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=22
Moratorium (Bring Our Brothers Home) (Buffy Sainte-Marie)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=disj9HwEf4Q&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=8
Funkadelic - March to the Witch's Castle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOFJozMKNAw&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=64
Napalm Sticks to Kids (Covered Wagon Musicians)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tUPO_fPyNE
The Fires of Napalm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JXWsjzk5GQ
Napalm Blues (Badger King)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_CuehQB_k0
Arlo Guthrie & Pete Seeger - Draft Dodger Rag
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7KEABwBix8
Hole in the Ground (Tom Parrott)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rSfKnjG1yI&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=24
Joan Baez - Hasta Siempre Comandante Che Guevara
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6lX1LlSSGk
Leonard Cohen - The Partisan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54rpIEGugTg
Bob Dylan, 1963, MASTERS OF WAR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-4PkbvwJKQ
Neil Young - Lotta Love (2016 Remaster)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5mLgLI4814
Bruce Cockburn - Indian Wars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=913JcJT1rjI
Natasha Atlas - Moonchild
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUPfvDH8X78
Cassandra Wilson - Fragile
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NPrH5QDmYI
Dead Can Dance - The Carnival Is Over
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPDLJ1UU2Uk
What Are You Fighting For (Phil Ochs)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhSRLHBYO8k&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=28
The Cruel War (Peter, Paul & Mary)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKIhBZL3p3I
Cassandra Wilson - If Loving You Is Wrong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMSOSD1oqKo
Natasha Atlas - It's a Man's World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIqHP6MsAOk
Dead Can Dance ~ The Ubiquitous Mr. Lovegrove
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGhN2O6Eh6g
Where Are You Now, My Son? (Joan Baez) - anti-war song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4a8xFesASg
Tim Buckley - No Man Can Find the War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQ3g-msygwc
Open Letter to the President (Roy C) - anti-war song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYz2WiYzIqU
Dead Can Dance - How Fortunate the Man With None
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52xJnC86CbQ
Joan Baez - I Wish the Wars Were All Over
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DucDdx9pLXo
Ani DiFranco - Millennium Theater
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OSAty_wX_4
The Youngbloods - Get Together
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAB3fyCIHpc
Dead Can Dance - Tell Me About the Forest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiYBFwoyzoM
Lyndon Johnson Told the Nation (Tom Paxton)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXcG3tXYNF8
Tom Paxton - Talking Vietnam Potluck Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMHRayIRMvE
Donovan - Universal Soldier
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmABwYoorLw
Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhdFe3evXpk
Funkadelic - The Electric Spanking of War Babies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KA6BhzA14Ww&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=66
John Lennon - I Don't Wanna Be A Soldier Mama (Remastered 2010)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMk673yHrJE
Joan Baez - Brothers in Arms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjxNZH0qIe0
Curtis Mayfield - We Got to Have Peace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCYigbsw4Ac&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=67
Chairmen of the Board - Men Are Getting Scarce
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLGucazx7Ow&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=69
Yo La Tengo - Nuclear War (Version 3)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vsXw9bY7dE
The Doors - The End (HQ/HD video) - short version video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2XCKRsYVik
The Doors - The End - long version
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQP8ihP1UMU
Meanwhile, "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (3/10) Movie CLIP with Johnny Depp - The Hotel on Acid"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOmtVFQ3WF8
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - December 2, 2024
There are no shortages of WAR and threats of Nuclear War headlines gracing the TV news, newspapers, and Google Newswire, as people in War's are dying in large numbers, being injured, and are going hungry, as the madness of fascist convicted felon Donald J. Trump and his right-wing extremist neo-Nazi MAGA Republicans threaten Americans with more Tax Cuts for the rich, job losses, major tariffs on imports, WAR on the enemy within and migrants, and massive budget cuts to federal domestic programs to assist the poor, and middle class.... What a world.
Our nation is in dire straits as a result.
Reportedly, “U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2022 was $876.94B, a 8.77% increase from 2021. U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2021 was $806.23B, a 3.58% increase from 2020. U.S. military spending/defense budget for 2020 was $778.40B, a 6% increase from 2019.”
As of 11 March 2024 the US Department of Defense fiscal year 2025 (FY2025) budget request was $849.8 billion.
Meanwhile: Reportedly, “The latest Republican House appropriations bills would, among other things:
• take away funding for K-12 students in low-income communities and programs that make higher education more affordable;
• increase hardship for families struggling to pay rent by reducing funding for housing assistance;
• exacerbate challenges for parents and providers by failing to make meaningful investments in child care;
• hamper our nation’s ability to address climate change and protect the environment by cutting funding for clean energy technology and programs that support clean air and water;
• underfund critical government services, including the Social Security Administration’s ability to respond to inquiries and process applications for disability benefits; and
• reduce funding for agencies that protect workers’ rights and provide job training programs to help people develop new skills and boost their employment prospects.
Many of these cuts would affect investments in people and communities that have been under-resourced for decades, such as Black, Latino, and Indigenous communities, people with disabilities, and families with low incomes of all races and ethnicities.”
This is just a partial snapshot of what is happening at the moment, revealing that we all are in deep trouble.
See the latest WAR headlines & some anti-war music links that are further below for those of you who may have the blues...
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>>
According to the "The New Republic"
Trump’s Genius Plan to Release Gaza Hostages: More War
￼
6 hours ago
By Hafiz Rashid
Al Jeezera
Trump says ‘hell to pay’ if captives in Gaza not released
￼
6 hours ago
New York Times - More
The Secret Pentagon War Game That Offers a Stark Warning for Our Times
12 hours ago
By William Langewiesche
More
Nuclear Bomb Map Shows Impact of US Weapons on North Korea, Russia, China
2 days ago
By Jordan King
The Economic Times
More
Is World War III inevitable? This is a simulation of how nuclear war would unfold over 12 days by the Pent
14 hours ago
More
Putin threatens Ukraine with nuclear missiles
2 days ago
By Michael Smerconish
More
Frightening apocalyptic map shows the best and worst US states to live in during nuclear war
17 hours ago
More
Inside America's Nuke-Proof Bunkers As Russian Threats Drive Demand
9 hours ago
By Hugh Cameron
CNBC - More
Trump's Defense pick, Pete Hegseth, faces new media report on alleged alcohol abuse, sexual impropriety
News about ceasefire • Hezbollah • Israel
More
Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes as ceasefire violations mount
￼
5 hours ago
By Adam Makary & Maya Gebeily
More
Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon after Hezbollah attacks, testing shaky ceasefire
￼
31 minutes ago
By Tamara Qiblawi, Ruba Alhenawi & Charbel Mallo
More
LIVE: Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon, testing ceasefire with Hezbollah
￼
52 minutes ago
By Zaheena Rasheed & Lyndal Rowlands
More
U.S. tells Israel it is concerned Lebanon ceasefire could unravel
￼
6 hours ago
By Barak Ravid
More
How the Lebanon Cease-Fire Was Saved After an ICC Warrant Nearly Upended It
￼
11 hours ago
By Dov Lieber, Matthew Dalton & Michael R. Gordon
More
Opinion | Today’s Opinions: Life under Israeli bombardment in Lebanon
￼
57 minutes ago
By Amanda Katz
￼Al Jazeera English
More
Israeli forces kill 11 people in Lebanon, testing ceasefire with Hezbollah
29 minutes ago
By Zaheena Rasheed & Lyndal Rowlands
￼The Times of India
More
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire, testing fragile truce
44 minutes ago
￼The Washington Post
More
Live briefing: Israeli military strikes Lebanese targets after Hezbollah fires on Israel
2 hours ago
By Susannah George, Kelly Kasulis Cho & Kareem Fahim
The Washington Post
More
Biden surges arms to Ukraine, fearing Trump will halt U.S. aid
26 minutes ago
By Michael Birnbaum, Missy Ryan & Siobhán O’Grady
￼The New York Times
More
U.S. Sending $725 Million in Arms to Ukraine, Including More Land Mines
1 hour ago
By John Ismay
￼
Department of Defense
More
U.S. Provides More Security Assistance to Ukraine
5 hours ago
By David Vergun
More
Live briefing: Israeli military strikes Lebanese targets after Hezbollah fires on Israel
￼
18 minutes ago
By Susannah George, Kelly Kasulis Cho & Kareem Fahim
More
Russia and Iran Pledge Support for Syria’s al-Assad Against Advancing Rebels
￼
7 hours ago
By Vivian Yee
More
Syria, Russia forces step up air raids in a bid to slow opposition advance
￼
14 hours ago
More
As Iran sends forces to Syria, IDF warns it not to smuggle arms to Hezbollah
￼
12 hours ago
More
Syria’s Assad trapped by rebel advance and refusal to compromise
￼
Yesterday
By Raya Jalabi & Andrew England
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth 1967
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80_39eAx3z
Just The Essentials [Drug Collection]- Johnny Depp as Raul Duke/HST- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgMFncbJD6o
Yo La Tengo - Nuclear War Version 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atMZEHhFQgs
BLACK PANTHERS film "OFF THE PIG" (1968) EXCERPT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSlpRp4wLCw&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=8
Good Morning Beautiful
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxaGRirMaIg&list=PLfGibfZATlGoQgM5f4U_stca6S2uWvHt0&index=1
Natacha Atlas - Leysh Nat'Arak - (Jul 3, 2012 ... Sad that it has only become worse now. Free Palestine and end Apartheid.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5w55pTfSfY&lc=UghPsbCErsG15XgCoAEC
Beatles - Let It Be
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Mafp9vjBhQ
The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbmS3tQJ7Os
Armageddon Days Are Here (Again) By The The
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lel0PzhU6Pk
Natacha Atlas | Damascus & Outro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FriVCeJgBHU
John Lennon & Yoko Ono: Give Peace A Chance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acb15JsCGSk
Yusuf / Cat Stevens - Where Do The Children Play (live, Majikat - Earth Tour 1976)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xunG9jWd1TY
Metallica: One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM8bTdBs-cw&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=1
Alice In Chains - Rooster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAE6Il6OTcs&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=4
Black Sabbath ~ War Pigs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUXuQ6Zd9w&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=2
The Animals - We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJVpihgwE18&list=PLXIjV5fND6OiKglFJ_-Q5t2hI45eRWAD8&index=2
Roger Waters - The Bravery of Being Out of Range
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JamLmpVOgE0&list=PLfascT4Nc1e47c9tv4guaufJIc0RNHykX&index=31
The Violence Of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDHuNulOIfs&list=PLfGibfZATlGoQgM5f4U_stca6S2uWvHt0&index=3
Natacha Atlas - When I Close My Eyes.mkv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR3EpsU8dLg
Jefferson Airplane - War Movie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ma9lGs_-OH0
Cassandra Wilson - Vietnam blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXpRZEazIzU
Moody Blues - Question - Royal Albert Hall
Why do we never get an answer
When were knocking at the door?
With a thousand million questions
About hate and death and war.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmOZFAYeurY
Or here..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdyqhMzzWkw
Edwin Starr - War (Original Video - 1969)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01-2pNCZiNk&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=7
Samer - Free Palestine ft.WorkRate [Music Video]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8axkp8Y1F1g
Bob Dylan - With God on Our Side
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y2FuDY6Q4M&list=PLfascT4Nc1e47c9tv4guaufJIc0RNHykX&index=29
Billy Joel - Goodnight Saigon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qjzjhl-QztE
John Lennon - Imagine - 1971
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOs9Osz3UFQ
Cassandra Wilson with George Benson - Death Letter (1998)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3tkr47bDlw
Masters Of War-Staple Singers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0h5gjO6cOA&list=PLfascT4Nc1e47c9tv4guaufJIc0RNHykX&index=26
RUTH COPELAND & FUNKADELIC -"GIMME SHELTER" (1972)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZReJBEYZ_G8&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=10
Vietnam War Music - Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bDBco_kpi0
Maher Zain 🍉 Free Palestine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvSLj2fKqZo
Amjad Ali Khan "Raga for peace" 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Concert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1nCQ3vA3Jc
Fever Tree - San Francisco Girls (1968)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdTYSHAMXp0
Country Joe & the Fish -- Vietnam song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qPUJhy0Dz4
Neil Young - Johnny Depp - Jim Jarmusch - Dead Man Theme (long version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v58h57VM0_c
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrxePKps87k
Cassandra Wilson - Wichita Lineman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sC_60O5yQ0
Jefferson Airplane - Volunteers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SboRijhWFDU
John Lennon - God (Remastered 2010)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCNkPpq1giU
The The (With Sinead O'Connor) ~ Kingdom Of Rain ~ Mind Bomb
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkJlrfzzh1g&list=PLfGibfZATlGoQgM5f4U_stca6S2uWvHt0&index=4
Cassandra Wilson - Love is blindness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dHozETiJBZI
Country Joe and the Fish - I Feel Like I'm Fixin' To Die Rag (vinyl rip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyr7P8VCPDg
Pink Floyd - When The Tigers Broke Free
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9b9UhFe6Eg&list=PL_dZzj4H0GQIsQfRB5DfBqJv1DVjGb3Bz&index=3
Yo La Tengo - Nuclear War (version 2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FShnILtLnoQ
Alicia Keyes - Holy War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4zPDC8GIXE
Rolling Stones - Paint It Black
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EyYI6lLRYxM
Eddie Vedder & Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan - The Face Of Love
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODxFCR3y7KQ
Yusuf Cat Stevens - Peace Train (Remastered 2021)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9cJRqsKZKo
Yusuf Cat Stevens sings Wild World at the Stand Up for Palestine Concert
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5EsSJdgyeI
Cassandra Wilson - Solomon Sang
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7tjuZqDMNzU
David Crosby - What Are Their Names
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9a0rDLlSGSo
Moody Blues - When You're A Free Man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eThjzUiWHQ
Full Metal Jacket 4K | I Am Your Drill Instructor Mashup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PerFdIrDBBQ
Good Morning Vietnam Best Scenes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Erf2iFHG44M
Yusuf / Cat Stevens – Peace Train (Live at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, 2006)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwOscsBm2dk
I was only 19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gmgwx77osw&list=PL7FAC1A0A55CDC6F3&index=4
"Bella Ciao" - Italian Anti-Fascist Song (Rare Version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUAP-fE81zs
La Casa de Papel - Bella Chao - Diego Moreno (Original Artist)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5KCvpk8U4g
Johnny Cash sings "What Is Truth" - anti-war song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgbL4ETqEiA
Gill Scott-Heron - Waiting for the Axe to Fall
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ze8avZ9Q4I&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=65
Pig Nixon (Red Star Singers)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucMtvL48aBg&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=98
Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young "Ohio"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCS-g3HwXdc
Find the Cost of Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMfvYxK9Zoo
Where Have All The Flowers Gone (Pete Seeger Tribute) - Joan Baez
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3ly8cyWvkw
Steppenwolf - Draft Resister
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3f7xBjTphaM&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=19
War Is Starting Again (Lightning Hopkins)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nURXoZ-cmjA
Hell No, I Aint Gonna Go (Matt Jones)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NMjsBNFPA4&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=5
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJ2J_5BJ5S8&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=22
Moratorium (Bring Our Brothers Home) (Buffy Sainte-Marie)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=disj9HwEf4Q&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=8
Funkadelic - March to the Witch's Castle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOFJozMKNAw&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=64
Napalm Sticks to Kids (Covered Wagon Musicians)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9tUPO_fPyNE
The Fires of Napalm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2JXWsjzk5GQ
Napalm Blues (Badger King)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_CuehQB_k0
Arlo Guthrie & Pete Seeger - Draft Dodger Rag
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7KEABwBix8
Hole in the Ground (Tom Parrott)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rSfKnjG1yI&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=24
Joan Baez - Hasta Siempre Comandante Che Guevara
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6lX1LlSSGk
Leonard Cohen - The Partisan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54rpIEGugTg
Bob Dylan, 1963, MASTERS OF WAR
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-4PkbvwJKQ
Neil Young - Lotta Love (2016 Remaster)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5mLgLI4814
Bruce Cockburn - Indian Wars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=913JcJT1rjI
Natasha Atlas - Moonchild
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUPfvDH8X78
Cassandra Wilson - Fragile
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NPrH5QDmYI
Dead Can Dance - The Carnival Is Over
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPDLJ1UU2Uk
What Are You Fighting For (Phil Ochs)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhSRLHBYO8k&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=28
The Cruel War (Peter, Paul & Mary)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKIhBZL3p3I
Cassandra Wilson - If Loving You Is Wrong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMSOSD1oqKo
Natasha Atlas - It's a Man's World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIqHP6MsAOk
Dead Can Dance ~ The Ubiquitous Mr. Lovegrove
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGhN2O6Eh6g
Where Are You Now, My Son? (Joan Baez) - anti-war song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4a8xFesASg
Tim Buckley - No Man Can Find the War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hQ3g-msygwc
Open Letter to the President (Roy C) - anti-war song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uYz2WiYzIqU
Dead Can Dance - How Fortunate the Man With None
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52xJnC86CbQ
Joan Baez - I Wish the Wars Were All Over
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DucDdx9pLXo
Ani DiFranco - Millennium Theater
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OSAty_wX_4
The Youngbloods - Get Together
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAB3fyCIHpc
Dead Can Dance - Tell Me About the Forest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiYBFwoyzoM
Lyndon Johnson Told the Nation (Tom Paxton)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXcG3tXYNF8
Tom Paxton - Talking Vietnam Potluck Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMHRayIRMvE
Donovan - Universal Soldier
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmABwYoorLw
Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhdFe3evXpk
Funkadelic - The Electric Spanking of War Babies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KA6BhzA14Ww&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=66
John Lennon - I Don't Wanna Be A Soldier Mama (Remastered 2010)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMk673yHrJE
Joan Baez - Brothers in Arms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjxNZH0qIe0
Curtis Mayfield - We Got to Have Peace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCYigbsw4Ac&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=67
Chairmen of the Board - Men Are Getting Scarce
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLGucazx7Ow&list=PL549B0CC0FC2AC8AC&index=69
Yo La Tengo - Nuclear War (Version 3)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vsXw9bY7dE
The Doors - The End (HQ/HD video) - short version video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2XCKRsYVik
The Doors - The End - long version
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQP8ihP1UMU
Meanwhile, "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (3/10) Movie CLIP with Johnny Depp - The Hotel on Acid"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOmtVFQ3WF8
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network