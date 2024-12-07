From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Divestment Letter Writing and Social
Date:
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
San José Against War (SJAW)
Location Details:
San José Peace and Justice Center, 48 South 7th Street, San José, CA 95112
Join San Jose Against War for an in-person letter-writing event! Help us handwrite letters to the San Jose City Council demanding that the City divest from Israel's genocide against Palestine. Pizza will be provided!
Contact: Drusie K.
Email: sanjoseagainstwar [at] gmail.com
