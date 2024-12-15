Eyewitness Accounts from the Holy Land & Solidarity Social

Date:

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Soul of my Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

Mt Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church (MDUUC), 55 Eckley Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Join us on December 15th from 3-5 pm for eyewitness accounts from the Holy Land. Learn the history of the ongoing struggle and resilience of Palestine.



Featuring local speakers and Ruba Kharuf from Doctors Against Genocide.



Stay from 5-7 pm for a Palestine Solidarity Social where attendees will have the opportunity to network with their community and local organizations. Tea and light food will be served.



Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase holiday gifts made in Bethlehem and other goods made in Palestine.



🔸This event is co-sponsored by NorCal Sabeel, Doctors Against Genocide, Jewish Voices for Peace Bay Area, and Mount Diablo Peace and Justice Center. This event is hosted by Soul of My Soul Exhibit.



In-person at Mt Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church in Walnut Creek and online tickets are also available. ASL interpreters available.

🔴Sign up here 👇🏽

tinyurl.com/HolyLandAccounts



The $5 charge will help cover the expenses of this event. Any profit made from ticket sales will be donated to Doctors Against Genocide. Vendors will also be donating a portion of their profits to Doctors Against Genocide.



Note: the last 2 registered events from Soul of My Soul Exhibit reached capacity fairly quickly so make sure you register early