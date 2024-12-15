top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay

Eyewitness Accounts from the Holy Land & Solidarity Social

Mt Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church (MDUUC), 55 Eckley Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
original image (2550x3300)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Soul of my Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Mt Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church (MDUUC), 55 Eckley Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Join us on December 15th from 3-5 pm for eyewitness accounts from the Holy Land. Learn the history of the ongoing struggle and resilience of Palestine.

Featuring local speakers and Ruba Kharuf from Doctors Against Genocide.

Stay from 5-7 pm for a Palestine Solidarity Social where attendees will have the opportunity to network with their community and local organizations. Tea and light food will be served.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase holiday gifts made in Bethlehem and other goods made in Palestine.

🔸This event is co-sponsored by NorCal Sabeel, Doctors Against Genocide, Jewish Voices for Peace Bay Area, and Mount Diablo Peace and Justice Center. This event is hosted by Soul of My Soul Exhibit.

In-person at Mt Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church in Walnut Creek and online tickets are also available. ASL interpreters available.
🔴Sign up here 👇🏽
tinyurl.com/HolyLandAccounts

The $5 charge will help cover the expenses of this event. Any profit made from ticket sales will be donated to Doctors Against Genocide. Vendors will also be donating a portion of their profits to Doctors Against Genocide.

Note: the last 2 registered events from Soul of My Soul Exhibit reached capacity fairly quickly so make sure you register early
For more information: https://www.soulofmysoulexhibit.com/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 2, 2024 8:07PM
