From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Eyewitness Accounts from the Holy Land & Solidarity Social
Date:
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Soul of my Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Mt Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church (MDUUC), 55 Eckley Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Join us on December 15th from 3-5 pm for eyewitness accounts from the Holy Land. Learn the history of the ongoing struggle and resilience of Palestine.
Featuring local speakers and Ruba Kharuf from Doctors Against Genocide.
Stay from 5-7 pm for a Palestine Solidarity Social where attendees will have the opportunity to network with their community and local organizations. Tea and light food will be served.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase holiday gifts made in Bethlehem and other goods made in Palestine.
🔸This event is co-sponsored by NorCal Sabeel, Doctors Against Genocide, Jewish Voices for Peace Bay Area, and Mount Diablo Peace and Justice Center. This event is hosted by Soul of My Soul Exhibit.
In-person at Mt Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church in Walnut Creek and online tickets are also available. ASL interpreters available.
🔴Sign up here 👇🏽
tinyurl.com/HolyLandAccounts
The $5 charge will help cover the expenses of this event. Any profit made from ticket sales will be donated to Doctors Against Genocide. Vendors will also be donating a portion of their profits to Doctors Against Genocide.
Note: the last 2 registered events from Soul of My Soul Exhibit reached capacity fairly quickly so make sure you register early
Featuring local speakers and Ruba Kharuf from Doctors Against Genocide.
Stay from 5-7 pm for a Palestine Solidarity Social where attendees will have the opportunity to network with their community and local organizations. Tea and light food will be served.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase holiday gifts made in Bethlehem and other goods made in Palestine.
🔸This event is co-sponsored by NorCal Sabeel, Doctors Against Genocide, Jewish Voices for Peace Bay Area, and Mount Diablo Peace and Justice Center. This event is hosted by Soul of My Soul Exhibit.
In-person at Mt Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church in Walnut Creek and online tickets are also available. ASL interpreters available.
🔴Sign up here 👇🏽
tinyurl.com/HolyLandAccounts
The $5 charge will help cover the expenses of this event. Any profit made from ticket sales will be donated to Doctors Against Genocide. Vendors will also be donating a portion of their profits to Doctors Against Genocide.
Note: the last 2 registered events from Soul of My Soul Exhibit reached capacity fairly quickly so make sure you register early
For more information: https://www.soulofmysoulexhibit.com/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 2, 2024 8:07PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network