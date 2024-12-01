Direct Action Against US Warship in Malaysia by Anonymous Submission

anonymous communique from actionists in the asia-pacific region.

a group of anonymous actionists targeted port klang, malaysia with anti-genocide graffiti for hosting the uss abraham lincoln on malaysian shores in solidarity with the palestinian and yemeni armed popular cradle of resistance against the us-backed genocidal regional war. the uss abraham lincoln is a us navy warship which was used to defend the zionist entity against the resistance in yemen and iran, targeting the yemeni people with massacres and airstrikes.



from gaza to klang, we reject the exploitation and desecration of our sacred land and sea as a staging ground for western imperialist war crimes. the bourgeois neocolonial malaysian ruling class only rhetorically supports the palestinian resistance at the international stage while continuing to be a stooge for american imperialists. we reject the feudal malaysian culture which prioritises piety to the status quo and performative displays of solidarity over directly confronting the apparatus of state and empire.



we are calling on actionists within the imperial belly of the beast to support the struggle of and promote global acts of escalation by actionists in the global south, who are engaged in dual struggles against our oppressive reactionary regimes, the politically passive and non-confrontational mindset of our polite post-colonial society as well as military forces who continue to colonise our bodies, lands, and seas for their imperialist interests.



solidarity from malaysia.



to be shared widely.