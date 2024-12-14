From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Standing Together: Palestinian and Israeli activists discuss their work and goals

Date:

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Friends of Standing Together and uusf

Location Details:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin St. San Francisco

Hear from Palestinian and Israeli activists working on the ground: Rula Daood and Alon-Lee Green co-directors of the largest Jewish - Arab grassroots movement in Israel, mobilizing citizens against the occupation and for peace, equality and social justice.