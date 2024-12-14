From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Standing Together: Palestinian and Israeli activists discuss their work and goals
Saturday, December 14, 2024
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Speaker
Friends of Standing Together and uusf
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco, 1187 Franklin St. San Francisco
Hear from Palestinian and Israeli activists working on the ground: Rula Daood and Alon-Lee Green co-directors of the largest Jewish - Arab grassroots movement in Israel, mobilizing citizens against the occupation and for peace, equality and social justice.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCOt10WtLBb...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 1, 2024 8:18PM
