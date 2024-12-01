BDS March

Date:

Sunday, December 08, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Monterey Palestine Solidarity

Location Details:

Window On The Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey

BDS March

“Boycott Divest Sanction”



Join us in a march that calls for us to work in solidarity with the rest of the world harmed by U.S. Imperialism and Colonialism.



END CONSUMER COMPLICITY



December 8th

Windows-On-The-Bay Park

Monterey, CA

Meet Up: 3 pm

March Starts: 3:30 pm



Free Palestine! Free Lebanon! Free Sudan! Free Congo! Free Yemen!



‐----------------------



Marcha BDS

“Boicot, Desinversiónes, Y Sanciones”



Únase a nosotros en una marcha que nos llama a trabajar en solidaridad con el resto del mundo perjudicado por el imperialismo y el colonialismo estadounidense.



TERMINA CON LA COMPLICIDAD DEL CONSUMIDOR



8 de Diciembre

Parque de “Windows-On-The Bay”

Monterey, CA

Encuentro: 3pm

Inicio de la Marcha: 3:30pm



¡Palestina libre! ¡Líbano libre! ¡Sudán libre! ¡Congo libre! ¡Yemen libre!