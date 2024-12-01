top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

BDS March

Window On The Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
Date:
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
Window On The Bay Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
BDS March
“Boycott Divest Sanction”

Join us in a march that calls for us to work in solidarity with the rest of the world harmed by U.S. Imperialism and Colonialism.

END CONSUMER COMPLICITY

December 8th
Windows-On-The-Bay Park
Monterey, CA
Meet Up: 3 pm
March Starts: 3:30 pm

Free Palestine! Free Lebanon! Free Sudan! Free Congo! Free Yemen!

‐----------------------

Marcha BDS
“Boicot, Desinversiónes, Y Sanciones”

Únase a nosotros en una marcha que nos llama a trabajar en solidaridad con el resto del mundo perjudicado por el imperialismo y el colonialismo estadounidense.

TERMINA CON LA COMPLICIDAD DEL CONSUMIDOR

8 de Diciembre
Parque de “Windows-On-The Bay”
Monterey, CA
Encuentro: 3pm
Inicio de la Marcha: 3:30pm

¡Palestina libre! ¡Líbano libre! ¡Sudán libre! ¡Congo libre! ¡Yemen libre!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DDC92OESSgA/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 1, 2024 1:33PM
by Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Sun, Dec 1, 2024 1:33PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/DDC92OESSgA/
