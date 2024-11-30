From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay-Delta Plan, Delta Tunnel Discussed in Metropolitan Water District Meeting
Max Gomberg, representing the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, addressed constraints tied to the Bay-Delta Plan, emphasizing tribal beneficial water uses and anticipated litigation over public trust and water rights,
The recent Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s One Water and Stewardship Committee Meeting focused on the Bay-Delta water management challenges, with significant discussions around the Delta Conveyance Project (DCP), according to a statement from Restore the Delta (RTD).
“Max Gomberg, representing the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, addressed constraints tied to the Bay-Delta Plan, emphasizing tribal beneficial water uses and anticipated litigation over public trust and water rights,” the group wrote. “Our Executive Director Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla critiqued the financial and environmental sustainability of the DCP, pointing to unrealistic timelines, seismic risk mismanagement, and an incomplete Bay-Delta Plan. Both panelists highlighted the unequal financial burdens placed on stakeholders, the need for levee investment, and the importance of collaborative approaches to mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure water reliability.”
“The presentation on DCP funding revealed financial uncertainties and significant gaps in contributions, particularly among State Water Project contractors,” RTD stated. “The analysis also underscored the importance of completing planning processes to assess the feasibility of the project amidst extensive permitting and litigation delays. Equity concerns, affordability, and infrastructure resilience were recurring themes, emphasizing the need to truly analyze other projects to avoid severe water shortages and economic instability in Southern California.”
The video of the entire meeting can be found here: https://mwdh2o.granicus.com/player/clip/11133?view_id=12&redirect=true
Here are some important time stamps of the video:
- Max Gomberg begins to speak on behalf of the tribe of Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians: 03:02:46-03:15:45
- RTD Executive Director Barbara Barrigan Parrilla: 03:16:00-03:27:46; 4:12:58-4:15:30; 04:25:52-4:27:25; 4:56:07-5:01:00
“The next meeting of the One Water and Stewardship Committee is on December 9th. Our team will be there and we will update you with more information as we have it,” RTD said.
The proposed 40-plus mile long Delta Conveyance Project (Delta Tunnel) would divert water from the Sacramento River at the Delta town of Hood to facilitate the exports to agribusiness in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California water agencies, including to special interest groups that have spent big money on Newsom’s campaigns.
The tunnel is opposed by a large coalition of California Tribes, fishing organizations, conservation and environmental groups, Delta residents, regional county governments and water districts, independent scientists and water ratepayers.
Opponents say the tunnel, by diverting Sacramento River water before it reaches the Delta, will drive already imperiled Delta smelt, longfin smelt, Sacramento winter-run and spring-run Chinook salmon, Central Valley steelhead, green sturgeon and other fish species to extinction. It could also cause many Delta businesses and farmers to permanently lose their livelihoods while robbing Northern California tribal communities of their cultural resources (again).
Just Transitions Workshop Set for Dec. 3 in Stockton
You can join Restore the Delta for an upcoming Environmental Justice Workshop to learn about and provide feedback on adaptation strategies of drought, salinity, and sea level rise for the Delta. This is led by the Just Transitions in the Delta research project team from the University of California and is conducting community engagement to further progress equitable water management and climate adaptation measures for the Delta.
When: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, December 3rd
Where: 1234 W Oak St, Stockton, CA, 95203
“Those who have a vested interest in the Delta, particularly those from frontline and environmental justice (EJ) communities as well as EJ advocates are highly encouraged to attend,” RTD wrote. “This is a great opportunity to provide input on regional planning for the future of the Delta. The overall goal of this workshop is to review information provided so far about the adaptation scenarios and gain further feedback from Delta communities to ensure it is accounted for and discussed when conducting future research.”
“Restore the Delta is helping co-convene this event and is participating in the Just Transitions project so that the Delta has a voice in long-term planning in relation to climate change. Our goal is that planning for climate change will benefit the region's environment and green economic development, and that we do not become California's sacrifice zone,” the group concluded.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeTyG9vK8pRARTRt4ST7bOCWAdtlKVl20_OVnbGHsBfhnE0dw/viewform
