San Francisco Labor & Workers

Solidarity Action On 40th Anniversary Of Bhopal At Indian Consulate

San Francisco Indian Consulate 540 Arguello Blvd. San Francisco
original image (940x788)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ASATA
Location Details:
San Francisco Indian Consulate
540 Arguello Blvd.
San Francisco
There will be a commemoration on the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal industrial disaster that led to the deaths of over ten thousand. The victims and residents are still fighting for justice in Bhopal. There will be a solidarity event at the Indian consulate in San Francisco on Sunday December 1 between 11AM and 2PM at 540 Arguello Way, San Francisco
For more information: http://atasite.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 30, 2024 6:01PM
§Bhopal Survivors visited the Bay Area To Report On Their Struggle
by ASATA
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 6:01PM
sm_bhopal_women_interview_9-27-24.jpg
original image (2915x2006)
Three survivors and activists in Bhopal came the Bay Area and reported on the continuing struggle to get healthcare and protection from Dow which has taken over from Union Carbide.
http://atasite.org
§The Fight Continues For The Survivors
by ASATA
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 6:01PM
sm_img_6943_2.jpg
original image (2909x2182)
The Bhopal survivors and their supporters are still fighting for justice.
http://atasite.org
