Solidarity Action On 40th Anniversary Of Bhopal At Indian Consulate

Date:

Sunday, December 01, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

ASATA

Location Details:

San Francisco Indian Consulate

540 Arguello Blvd.

San Francisco

There will be a commemoration on the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal industrial disaster that led to the deaths of over ten thousand. The victims and residents are still fighting for justice in Bhopal. There will be a solidarity event at the Indian consulate in San Francisco on Sunday December 1 between 11AM and 2PM at 540 Arguello Way, San Francisco