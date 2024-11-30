From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Solidarity Action On 40th Anniversary Of Bhopal At Indian Consulate
Date:
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
ASATA
Location Details:
San Francisco Indian Consulate
540 Arguello Blvd.
San Francisco
540 Arguello Blvd.
San Francisco
There will be a commemoration on the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal industrial disaster that led to the deaths of over ten thousand. The victims and residents are still fighting for justice in Bhopal. There will be a solidarity event at the Indian consulate in San Francisco on Sunday December 1 between 11AM and 2PM at 540 Arguello Way, San Francisco
For more information: http://atasite.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 30, 2024 6:01PM
