top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Barrios Unidos Honors Leonard Peltier with Spirited Event

by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
The focal point of an event in Santa Cruz on Nov 29 was the display of a 12-foot statue of Leonard Peltier, member of the American Indian Movement who, following a controversial trial, was convicted of murder in the deaths of two Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in 1975.
The focal point of an event in Santa Cruz on Nov 29 was the display of a 12-foot statue of Leonard Peltier, member of the American Indian...
original image (1512x2016)
Rigo 23's statue “Leonard Peltier – Waiting,” has traveled across the US, from Washington, D.C. to San Francisco. It is is an embodiment of the spirit of the political prisoner it represents.

Yesterday it was installed with a ceremony at its new and permanent location at Barrios Unidos in Santa Cruz, CA. Dancing and spiritual clearing of negative energy served to bring harmony to the event.

Peltier, who has spent most of his life in prison since his conviction in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents in South Dakota, was denied parole this past July. He recently turned 80 years old.

First Nations organizations in the U.S. and Canada, along with dozens of US Congress members and Amnesty International, the National Lawyers Guild and the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights, have repeatedly called for his freedom.

Peltier sent the following message to the world outside his prison walls recently. “Keep fighting. Fight the parasitical influence of colonialism. Fight the lies, the greed, the corruption of the oppressor. Fight for the survival of our people.”
For more information: https://barriosunidos.net
§T-shirt Free Leonard Peltier
by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
sm_scleonardpeltiert.jpg
original image (1512x1856)
https://barriosunidos.net
§Looming above the gathering
by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
sm_scupshotstatue.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
https://barriosunidos.net
§Barrios Unidos
by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
sm_scbarrios.jpg
original image (1512x1331)
Barrios Unidos was established in 1977 to provide opportunities to at-risk youth and to cultivate pathways for people who have been incarcerated back into society. The organization stands for restorative justice and policy reformation initiatives, providing support for previously incarcerated folks as well as recent immigrants.
https://barriosunidos.net
§Hugs
by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
sm_schugs.jpg
original image (1512x1502)
Statue in the background
https://barriosunidos.net
§AIM is a direction
by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
sm_sc_aim_is_direction.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
American Indian Movement
https://barriosunidos.net
§Curtis outside the back entrance
by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
sm_sccurtis.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
Curtis is well known around Santa Cruz for driving a large truck bearing messages of peace. He collects contributions for the Hopi Reservation and supports many causes.
https://barriosunidos.net
§Greeting old friends
by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
sm_scgreetings.jpg
original image (1291x1320)
https://barriosunidos.net
§Literature table with zines and Palestine support
by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
sm_sclittable.jpg
original image (1512x1716)
Two organizations that provided literature were Palestine Solidarity Central Coast and Santa Cruz Jews for a free Palestine
https://barriosunidos.net
§Article handouts: What UC Santa Cruz Did to Pro Palestine Protesters
by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
sm_lit.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
https://barriosunidos.net
§Rep. Jimmy Panetta does not represent us
by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
sm_panetta.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
http://www.panetta-vigil.org to join peace activists in Santa Cruz/Monterey area. They call attention to the voting record of Member of Congress Jimmy Panetta, which has supported the tragic policy of the Israeli government towards the people of Gaza
https://barriosunidos.net
§Feathers reflected in shadow
by Free Political Prisoners Now
Sat, Nov 30, 2024 4:38PM
sm_scfeathersstatue.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
https://barriosunidos.net
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code