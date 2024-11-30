Barrios Unidos Honors Leonard Peltier with Spirited Event by Free Political Prisoners Now

The focal point of an event in Santa Cruz on Nov 29 was the display of a 12-foot statue of Leonard Peltier, member of the American Indian Movement who, following a controversial trial, was convicted of murder in the deaths of two Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in 1975.

Rigo 23's statue “Leonard Peltier – Waiting,” has traveled across the US, from Washington, D.C. to San Francisco. It is is an embodiment of the spirit of the political prisoner it represents.



Yesterday it was installed with a ceremony at its new and permanent location at Barrios Unidos in Santa Cruz, CA. Dancing and spiritual clearing of negative energy served to bring harmony to the event.



Peltier, who has spent most of his life in prison since his conviction in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents in South Dakota, was denied parole this past July. He recently turned 80 years old.



First Nations organizations in the U.S. and Canada, along with dozens of US Congress members and Amnesty International, the National Lawyers Guild and the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights, have repeatedly called for his freedom.



Peltier sent the following message to the world outside his prison walls recently. “Keep fighting. Fight the parasitical influence of colonialism. Fight the lies, the greed, the corruption of the oppressor. Fight for the survival of our people.”