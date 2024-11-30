From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Starvation and Genocide by Israel and US Protested
International Day of Solidarity with Palestine Marked by Ongoing Protest at Israeli Consulate
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(San Francisco, Nov. 29) - As Leslie Angeline marked the eleventh day of her hunger strike in protest of the crimes against humanity that Israel and the US are perpetrating against Gaza and Lebanon, protesters gathered in front of the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street.
With slogans chalked on the sidewalk, demonstrators held signs and sang songs. The names of murdered children were on a long red banner and one sign reminded that it was all being funded by American tax dollars.
An International Criminal Court warrant for Israel's prime minister Netanyahu's arrest for war crimes has been issued. 124 countries are treaty bound to honor this. Non-member US, while celebrating a similar warrant against Russia's Putin will, as an accomplice, perpetuate its diplomatic isolation and do nothing. France, though a signatory, has made the absurd claim that Netanyahu cannot be arrested because Israel is not a signatory. With similar logic, any foreigner committing a crime in France would be immune from prosecution.
Labor activist Steve Zeltzer noted that repression was going to get much worse with Trump assuming the presidency. Trump will promote violence against opponents. As the dreaded date of January 20 approaches there has been few signs of popular mobilization against this.
The action was organized by RACCOON (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective of Outrageous Noise) and CODEPINK, leaders in San Francisco's anti-war community.
See all high resolution photos here.
