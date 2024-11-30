2500 San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 hotel workers continue their strike and spoke out on Thanksgiving Day

On 2024 on Thanksgiving Day, striking San Francisco Unite HERE Local 2 continued their strike against hotels who are demanding a concession contract. They picketed and spoke out at the Marriott on Union Square and Grand Hyatt On Union Square.Twenty five hundred workers are on strike throughout San Francisco and other locations in the Bay Area.