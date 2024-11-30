From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Union Power On Thanksgiving Day In SF Where UNITE HERE 2 Hotel Workers Continue Strike
2500 San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 hotel workers continue their strike and spoke out on Thanksgiving Day
On 2024 on Thanksgiving Day, striking San Francisco Unite HERE Local 2 continued their strike against hotels who are demanding a concession contract. They picketed and spoke out at the Marriott on Union Square and Grand Hyatt On Union Square.
Twenty five hundred workers are on strike throughout San Francisco and other locations in the Bay Area.
Additional Media:
SF Unite HERE Local 2 Hotel Workers Strike Marriott Marquis & Strike Now Expands To 2,000 Workers
https://youtu.be/PvQg-6cvTW8
Unite HERE Local 2 Striking SF Hilton Hotel Workers Speak Out About Their Strike and Issues
https://youtu.be/RqaL4oEkP1k
Unite Here "Choose Healthcare Or Wages" Marriott Bosses Tell SF Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Workers
https://youtu.be/3JD-LuRvnYI
As Workers Rise Up During “Striketober,” 10,000 Hospitality Workers March, Picket, Vote to Unionize, and More in Fight for Good Jobs
https://unitehere.org/press-releases/as-workers-rise-up-during-striketober-10000-hospitality-workers-march-picket-vote-to-unionize-and-more-in-fight-for-good-jobs/
"We Are Getting Stronger" SF Unite Here Marriott Marquis Workers Joined By Teachers On Day 56
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAOoShV_NUc&t=12s
SF Marriott Workers Strike: A Class Battle For All Workers
https://youtu.be/R8M0mrxJpxA
Thousands March In SF For Marriott Hotel Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ5TCuSIYL0&t=8s
Billionaires Pay Up! SF Unite HERE Local 2 Bohemian Club Workers Fight For Living Wage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsEyvHK4X1U
Stop Attacking Unite Here Local 2 SF AT&T Ballpark Centerplate Workers-Workers Vote To Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYQ_-pf4aE
Oakland Airport Unite Here 2850 Fast Food Workers Fight Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-BarHDMqR8
The ZIM'S HERE Local 2 San Francisco Workers Shut It Down
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI8orA3Cg0o
SF Unite-Here Local 2 Hotel Workers Rally & March On Expiration Of Their 2009 Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7xHpTBiT6M
SF 2014 Labor Day March Picket Union Busting Fisherman Wharf Hyatt and Radisson Hotels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zCAL0ELEW8
35th Anniversary of the 1980 San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u622q87NDR0
SF HERE Local 2 Hotel Workers Shut It Down In 1980 "Union Town”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_0cY8XIKXE
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Twenty five hundred workers are on strike throughout San Francisco and other locations in the Bay Area.
Additional Media:
SF Unite HERE Local 2 Hotel Workers Strike Marriott Marquis & Strike Now Expands To 2,000 Workers
https://youtu.be/PvQg-6cvTW8
Unite HERE Local 2 Striking SF Hilton Hotel Workers Speak Out About Their Strike and Issues
https://youtu.be/RqaL4oEkP1k
Unite Here "Choose Healthcare Or Wages" Marriott Bosses Tell SF Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Workers
https://youtu.be/3JD-LuRvnYI
As Workers Rise Up During “Striketober,” 10,000 Hospitality Workers March, Picket, Vote to Unionize, and More in Fight for Good Jobs
https://unitehere.org/press-releases/as-workers-rise-up-during-striketober-10000-hospitality-workers-march-picket-vote-to-unionize-and-more-in-fight-for-good-jobs/
"We Are Getting Stronger" SF Unite Here Marriott Marquis Workers Joined By Teachers On Day 56
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAOoShV_NUc&t=12s
SF Marriott Workers Strike: A Class Battle For All Workers
https://youtu.be/R8M0mrxJpxA
Thousands March In SF For Marriott Hotel Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ5TCuSIYL0&t=8s
Billionaires Pay Up! SF Unite HERE Local 2 Bohemian Club Workers Fight For Living Wage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsEyvHK4X1U
Stop Attacking Unite Here Local 2 SF AT&T Ballpark Centerplate Workers-Workers Vote To Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYQ_-pf4aE
Oakland Airport Unite Here 2850 Fast Food Workers Fight Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-BarHDMqR8
The ZIM'S HERE Local 2 San Francisco Workers Shut It Down
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI8orA3Cg0o
SF Unite-Here Local 2 Hotel Workers Rally & March On Expiration Of Their 2009 Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7xHpTBiT6M
SF 2014 Labor Day March Picket Union Busting Fisherman Wharf Hyatt and Radisson Hotels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zCAL0ELEW8
35th Anniversary of the 1980 San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u622q87NDR0
SF HERE Local 2 Hotel Workers Shut It Down In 1980 "Union Town”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_0cY8XIKXE
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/4lIUEhd8J6s
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network