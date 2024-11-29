From the Open-Publishing Calendar
S. Africa Protests by COSATU, SAFTU & Palestine Movement Against US $ for Israel Genocide
On November 29, 2024 as part of an international day of solidarity with Palestine South African trade unions and activists protested at US consulates and the US embassy in Pretoria. Workers and community members spoke out protesting the US arming of Israel and their support for the genocide.
On November 29, 2024 as part of a world day of action for Palestine, rallies took place at the US embassy and consulates in South Africa because of the US support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza. The rallies were supported in South Africa by COSATU, the Congress Of South African Trade Unions and SAFTU, the South Africa Federation of Trade Unions as well as the Palestine Solidarity Movement.
Solly Petoe who is the Deputy General Secretary of COSATU and Martin Jansen of the Palestine Solidarity Movement were two of the speakers at the protest at the US consulate in Capetown.
Both Israel and the US were also active supporters of the apartheid regime in South Africa and the AFL-CIO worked with the CIA to fund Zulu chief Buthelezi who got millions to organize and train gangsters to murder trade unionists in South Africa. Today the US and both political parties are supporting apartheid Israel and the funding billions for a massive genocide against the Palestinian people. The AFL-CIO is also supporting continued arming of Israel while it is committing genocide in Gaza, pogroms in the West Bank and the massive bombing and destruction in Lebanon.
Additional Media:
South Africa COSATU & Palestine Movement To Protest US Support For Genocide At US Embassy & consulates On November 29, 2024
https://youtu.be/TiHLckyAC10
The AFL-CIO & CIA In South Africa & Jabu Ndlovu With SA Trade Union Organizer David Hemson
https://youtu.be/s7fN1q0cmdM
Buthelezi’s Inkatha implicated in S. African hit-squad murders
http://www.cnn.com/WORLD/9708/06/safrica.truth/
The NED & Will South African Local Civil Society Be Complicit In The U.S. Imperial Agenda?
https://saftu.org.za/archives/8650
NED Which Funds AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center Faces Pushback In South Africa Investments
Too little, too late?
https://www.iol.co.za/news/opinion/too-little-too-late-cia-affiliated-neds-encroachment-on-south-african-civil-society-f8dcfbea-b6f0-45f2-ae0c-580713eac232
Violence In The Transvaal
https://www.hrw.org/legacy/reports/1991/southafrica1/8.htm
AFL-CIO Irving Brown Supported South Africa Buthelezi and his Inkatha Freedom Party
https://www.pambazuka.org/pan-africanism/zuma-and-zulu-nationalism-response-gumede
The Struggle Against Apartheid In SA, Namibia & The Working Class Today With David Hemson
https://youtu.be/EXyr3xdoSRw
The AFL-CIO And The Trade Unions In South Africa
https://www.sahistory.org.za/sites/default/files/DC/sljan91.10/sljan91.10.pdf
The Attack & Murder of South African Trade Unionists By Buthelezi’s Inkatha
https://sabctrc.saha.org.za/glossary/sarmcol_strike.htm?tab=victims
Inkatha & Police Attacks On Trade Unionists
https://www.justice.gov.za/trc/media/1996/9607/s960724i.htm
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/NHllhruTq_4
